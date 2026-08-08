Empowering Educators for the Age of AI

The World Economic Forum has released Shaping the Future of Learning: Education Readiness for the Age of AI, a report examining the requirements for responsible AI integration in education.

Many teachers find the rapid adoption of AI in classrooms challenging, as it is already transforming educational practices.

To address this, the World Economic Forum has announced a partnership between the American Federation of Teachers, Microsoft, Anthropic, and OpenAI to strengthen the relationship between AI and schools.

Over the next five years, the National Academy for AI Instruction in New York will train approximately 10% of U.S. teachers.

This initiative will help educators effectively use AI in their classrooms and equip students with the skills needed for future success. Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, introduces the program.

For over forty years, Career Communications Group (CCG) has connected education, industry, government, and communities through technical publishing, STEM initiatives, and workforce development.

CCG has now completed its Teacher AI Training Materials, a comprehensive resource to help educators integrate artificial intelligence into classroom instruction.

Supported in part by the Maryland Department of Labor, these materials advance Maryland’s goal of AI-ready schools and demonstrate the state’s commitment to preparing educators and students for a changing workforce.

The curriculum is designed to enhance effective teaching by providing practical tools for instruction and preparing students for technology-driven careers.

The Teacher AI Training Materials offer classroom-ready content that fosters critical thinking, digital citizenship, and workforce readiness.

Developed for K-12 educators, instructional leaders, school districts, and professional development programs, the materials include:

Foundations of Artificial Intelligence for educators

Classroom lesson plans and instructional activities

Prompt engineering and effective AI classroom applications

AI ethics, bias, privacy, and cybersecurity

Digital citizenship and responsible AI use

Critical thinking and AI literacy

Career exploration in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies

Student engagement strategies aligned with workforce development

Educators, school administrators, and education leaders can find more information and access the Teacher AI Training Materials here.

“Preparing students for the future begins by preparing their teachers,” said Tyrone D. Taborn, Chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group.

By equipping educators with high-quality AI instructional resources, CCG is strengthening classrooms today and building Maryland’s future innovation workforce.

“We thank the Maryland Department of Labor for supporting this important initiative,” Taborn said.

Artificial intelligence is transforming every sector, and education must keep pace.

Teachers need the knowledge, confidence, and resources to teach AI effectively.

These materials are designed to help teachers become ethical, informed, and innovative users of artificial intelligence. Teachers need the knowledge, confidence, and resources to teach AI effectively. This comes as Maryland takes a leadership role in preparing students for an AI-driven future.

The state’s recently enacted Artificial Intelligence Ready Schools Act directs the Maryland State Department of Education to develop guidance, expand professional development for educators, establish best practices, and promote AI literacy across K-12 education.

The legislation recognizes that artificial intelligence is becoming an essential competency for both educators and students as technology transforms education and the modern workforce.

Educators, school administrators, and education leaders can find more information and access the Teacher AI Training Materials here.

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