Empowering Future Innovators and Building Pathways in STEM

Joy M., a graduate student and IT and cybersecurity advocate, recently shared key takeaways from the BEYA Conference in February.

She thanked the Morgan State University Career Development Center for its support and highlighted the value of meeting an executive whose leadership insights stood out.

Joy also connected with an AI engineer after attending the "Engineering Your Future at Lockheed Martin" session.

She emphasized that "Beyond the Prompt: Innovation" is not a last-minute ChatGPT project, but rather involves in-depth research in areas such as Quantum Tunneling and the development of solutions that bridge academic theory and practical application.

Joy found the demonstrations of autonomous vehicles and advanced exoskeletons particularly impactful.

Exhibitors included the U.S. Navy, Army National Guard, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Lockheed Martin, and other national security organizations.

Amari P., a computer science scholar, appreciated both the career fair and networking sessions and was grateful for the chance to connect with Lockheed Martin representatives.

Aminat A., Ph.D., a research technical program manager, was honored to be recognized as a Modern-Day Technology Leader for Responsible AI at the 2026 BEYA STEM Conference.

Mindy W., talent attraction and recruiting events lead for MITRE, described the conference as an excellent opportunity to strengthen employer branding and build technical and cleared talent pipelines that support mission delivery.

Mekhi L., an electrical and computer engineering student and U.S. Army Veteran, shared that after meeting the MITRE team at BEYA, they were inspired by the collaborative culture and mission-driven work, and are now applying to join as an engineer.

Victor McCrary, vice provost for national security innovation and chair of the National Science Board, expressed enthusiasm for The Catholic University of America’s participation in the BEYA Conference Career Fair, which drew 2,500 students over two days at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The NSBE Florida International University Chapter reported attending seminars and professional development sessions, gaining insights on leadership, career growth, and emerging engineering trends.

Members also engaged with recruiters, explored internship and full-time opportunities, and received valuable career advice.

The conference provided significant networking opportunities, allowing members to connect with professionals, alumni, and fellow students and expand their LinkedIn networks.

Malika Grayson-Duncan, Ph.D., co-founder of Career Factory 360, shared resume tips from BEYA.

She advised that bullet points should highlight the impact of your work, job descriptions should include relevant keywords and showcase achievements, and metrics should be used to demonstrate improvements and efficiencies.

While visually appealing resumes are useful for print, she recommended always having a simple version suitable for applicant tracking systems.