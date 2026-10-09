Empowering Maryland’s Workforce and Communities for the AI Revolution

AI NEXTGEN America has commenced in Baltimore, with Maryland State Senator Cory McCray participating in the session, “Powering the AI Economy: Energy, Infrastructure and Maryland’s Competitive Advantage.”

As artificial intelligence advances, robust infrastructure will be essential for regional leadership.

Senator McCray discussed Maryland’s strengths and future opportunities as the state adapts to an AI-driven economy.

The conference, held October 9-10, convenes leaders, educators, employers, and professionals to examine workforce trends, emerging career paths, and the skills required for success in an AI-driven environment.

Sessions will address how AI is transforming work, careers, and financial services.

Attendees will receive practical strategies for reskilling, career mobility, and navigating the evolving financial and educational landscape.

Additional sessions will examine the impact of AI on professionals, educators, and future leaders, equipping participants to anticipate challenges and capitalize on new opportunities.

A seminar on cybersecurity, veterans, defense, and national security will focus on AI’s role in safeguarding the nation.

The seminar will address emerging threats, defense opportunities, and the need for responsible AI practices to build trust and security across industries.

Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, is set to host a seminar at the AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore on October 9–10, focusing on education, workforce development, and responsible AI.

He will also discuss AI buzzwords and slang that analysts say have transitioned from tech labs into everyday use, including vibe coding, agentic workflows, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), synthetic data, and superintelligence, a term intended to replace “artificial intelligence,” which was originally coined by a computer scientist in a 1955 proposal for the Dartmouth Summer Research Project on Artificial Intelligence, a conference held in the summer of 1956.

Education, workforce readiness, and participation

Taborn told USBE Magazine that AI NEXTGEN America centers on education, workforce readiness, and participation.

“This event is not just for AI experts. We invite the public to join the AI conversation. Whether the government calls it Artificial Intelligence or Super Intelligence, changing the terminology does not eliminate the technology, its applications, or the profound transformation taking place in our workforce.

"AI NEXTGEN America is about preparing Americans for a technological transformation that will affect virtually every occupation, industry, and institution in this country," he continued. "Millions of Americans need to understand what these technologies mean for their jobs, their businesses, their education, and their future.

"Employers need workers with new skills, educators need new approaches, and our veterans deserve opportunities to participate in this emerging economy. If the terminology has changed, that makes public education even more important—not less. The technology is evolving. The workforce challenge remains. And the need to prepare Americans has never been more urgent.”

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