Experts Discuss the Evolving Role of AI

In the countdown to AI NEXTGEN America, Career Communications Group shared a fireside chat featuring three professionals with diverse perspectives on artificial intelligence.

Krystal Porter, a PhD student at the University of Virginia and solutions architect, specializes in designing technical solutions for healthcare, defense, and intelligence challenges.

A. Boyd, an AWS instructor with a background in tech support, system administration, and business intelligence, now teaches developers at the AWS Cloud Institute after gaining extensive experience in both small business and enterprise environments.

Dr. Talitha Washington, executive director of the Center for Applied Data Science & Analytics at Howard University and co-chair of the President's AI Advisory Council, leads initiatives to leverage data science for societal impact and guides national efforts to strengthen the AI workforce.

Throughout the discussion, Dr. Washington emphasized that artificial intelligence is deeply rooted in mathematics and data science, stating, “Mathematics is the queen of sciences.”

Boyd explained foundational programming concepts, while Washington highlighted the evolving nature of coding, noting tools like Amazon Kiro that streamline requirements and design processes.

Mathematics is the queen of sciences.

Boyd shared an example of AI automating job applications and interviews, illustrating the technology’s growing role in recruitment.

Dr. Washington identified hot jobs and emerging AI-era roles such as data center technicians and materials scientists, and underscored the importance of critical minerals for technology manufacturing.

She encouraged focusing on careers that leverage human creativity and intuition.

Porter stressed the ongoing need for human oversight in large-scale data processing.

The conversation also addressed the mathematical foundations of neural networks and the transformative potential of quantum computing.

Boyd noted that AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude could have simplified his early career tasks.

Dr. Washington raised the importance of embedding human traditions in large language models.

Boyd recommended Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) solutions for organizations with diverse data systems, explaining that RAG grounds AI responses in authoritative external knowledge, reducing errors and improving accuracy.

As AI adoption grows, both speakers noted the need for universities and organizations to adapt, develop guidelines, and focus on effective implementation to protect consumers. Take a listen.

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Career Communications Group is hosting AI NEXTGEN America, a workforce conference, on October 9-10, 2026, at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The event’s theme is "The Future Is Hiring."

AI NEXTGEN America will look at how artificial intelligence and new technologies are changing workforce needs in:

Healthcare

Financial technology

Cybersecurity

EnergyData centers

Advanced manufacturing

Maritime and shipbuilding

Digital infrastructure

Entertainment

The two-day event will bring together employers, educators, government officials, and workforce organizations.

The conference sessions include the Workforce Summit, Hiring Forum, Career Expo, Future Skills Institute, Teacher Workforce Institute, Veterans Workforce Forum, and Innovation Festival.

Artificial intelligence is changing the nature of work across every industry

Maryland was chosen as the venue because of its strong universities, federal labs, cybersecurity expertise, healthcare facilities, defense sectors, technology companies, and active innovation community.

Maryland is actively helping trades professionals and workers build new skills in areas like technology, management and budget, health and human services, transportation, labor and economic opportunity, environment, and energy.

"Artificial intelligence is changing the nature of work across every industry," said Tyrone D. Taborn, chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group.

AI NEXTGEN America builds on the organization’s mission in workforce development by bringing together the legacy of the Women of Color Magazine STEM Conference and Hispanic Engineer & Information Technology magazine into a nationwide initiative focused on workforce readiness.

Prospective students will have the chance to learn about AI certificate programs at the conference.

Working professionals who want to advance or change their careers through further education are also welcome to attend.

The conference will cover the skills employers need in the AI era, new job roles, and how education, training providers, workforce organizations, and government can help people get ready for new opportunities.

Highlights include the Futurist Awards, which recognize the Futurist of the Year and Technologist of the Year.