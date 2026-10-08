Explore the Future of Work, Skills, and Security in an AI-Driven World

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore is a key event for those interested in AI’s impact on daily life, work, and society.

It provides students and apprentices with guidance on the skills and opportunities shaping future careers, emphasizing how innovation and responsible technology support the next generation.

Reggie Smith III, Ph.D., a technology strategy and operations executive, announced on LinkedIn that he will speak on the panel, "Will AI Take My Job? The Jobs Changing, the Jobs Growing and the Skills America Needs Now."

Smith stated the panel will examine workforce trends, emerging careers, and the skills needed for success in an AI-powered economy.

Workforce trends, emerging careers, and the skills needed for success

Other panelists include Amit Arora, professor of supply chain management at the University of the District of Columbia; Chris Motz, chief partnerships officer at the University of Maryland Global Campus; and Soroush Nazemi, senior director of enterprise technology and operations at UL Research Institutes.

Nazemi shared on LinkedIn that he looks forward to discussing how AI is reshaping work, careers, and the skills required for the future. He emphasized that the conversation should address not only changing job roles but also new opportunities, essential skills, and preparation strategies for individuals and organizations.

The panel will cover the future of work, reskilling, career mobility, and practical steps for success in an AI-driven economy.

Nazemi expressed pride in representing UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement at an event that brings together leaders, educators, employers, and professionals for an important workforce discussion.

Christine Burkette, founder and CEO of product innovation and sustainability design companies, will facilitate sessions on topics such as AI-powered banking, highlighting how artificial intelligence is changing how we earn, manage, and protect money.

The conference will help individuals and families understand how to navigate this evolving financial landscape. It will also address AI’s impact on education, exploring whether it will expand opportunities or deepen existing gaps.

Sessions will consider implications for students, educators, parents, schools, future careers, and the human relationships central to education.

Opportunities for the Next Generation

Burkette noted on LinkedIn that these are immediate, practical issues, as AI is already affecting financial decisions, classrooms, workplaces, and opportunities for the next generation. She invited parents, educators, financial professionals, workforce leaders, community advocates, business leaders, and anyone preparing for an AI-driven future to attend the conference in Baltimore, October 9–10, hosted by Career Communications Group.

Renata Spinks-McNeal, a cybersecurity and risk management expert, will participate in a seminar on cybersecurity, veterans, defense, and national security, focusing on AI’s role in keeping America safe.

Spinks-McNeal, a cyber technology officer, and U.S. Army Combat Veteran, shared on LinkedIn that on October 10, she will be a panelist presenting “Can AI keep America Safe.”

She wrote that technology alone is not enough. Skilled professionals, strong governance, and trusted leadership are also essential. The seminar will explore emerging threats, defense applications, career pathways for veterans, and how responsible AI supports trust and mission readiness.

Panelists include Anshu Saxena Arora, a professor of marketing at the University of the District of Columbia and the founding director of its NSF‑funded Logistics & International Trade Analytics Center of Excellence and AI, Social Robotics & Behavioral Research Lab; and Celena Noel, a project manager who specializes in managing IT and enterprise risk, and technology & security.

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