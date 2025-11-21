From the Board Room: potential of AI to modernize industries

Theodore Colbert III recently announced his enthusiasm for joining the Resilinc team to discuss how agentic AI is being utilized to address disruptions, such as shifts in tariffs.

In a LinkedIn post, Colbert emphasized the critical importance of stable supply chains in the aerospace and defense sectors, recognizing the potential of AI to modernize industries worldwide.

His focus on operational excellence and digital innovation aligns with Resilinc's vision, reflecting their shared commitment to enhancing supply chain resilience.

Colbert also participated in a recent panel discussing the future of global supply chains.

The webinar, titled "3 Ways AI Agents are Revolutionizing Supply Chain Risk and Compliance," featured Colbert, former President & CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security; Gopkiran Rao, CMO of Resilinc; and Bryce Nelson, Senior Solutions Consultant at Resilinc.

Together, they explored three ways AI agents are safeguarding supply chains in high-risk industries.

Read more here: In a strategic move to strengthen its leadership bench, Resilinc, a global leader in supply chain risk management and monitoring, has appointed Ted Colbert—former president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security—to its Board of Directors. Colbert, who was named Black Engineer of the Year in 2022, brings an unmatched combination of operational excellence, digital innovation, and executive leadership to the growing tech company.