HBCU Launches Doctorate in AI and Moral Agency

Shaw University Divinity School announced that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has approved its new Doctor of Education (EdD) in Artificial Intelligence and Moral Agency.

This is the first program of its kind at a Historically Black College or University and marks the first time in Shaw’s 160-year history that it has been authorized to confer doctoral degrees.

The EdD is an interdisciplinary, practice-focused program that prepares leaders in AI literacy, application, and theological ethics.

Graduates will be equipped to address the need for responsible AI in public, private, and ecclesial sectors.

The curriculum combines moral reasoning, social justice, and applied ethics with the evolving field of artificial intelligence.

It enables graduates to evaluate AI technologies and shape ethical standards that support human dignity and equity.

The first cohort of 12 students will begin in Spring 2027, with applications opening in summer 2026.

The program targets non-traditional adult learners, especially bivocational and pastoral leaders with at least five years of leadership experience and an accredited graduate theological degree.

New cohorts will enroll each fall and spring.

Founded in 1865, Shaw University is the first Historically Black College and University in the South. Its mission is to advance knowledge, foster student achievement, enhance spiritual and ethical values, and develop future global leaders.

Led by President Dr. Paulette R. Dillard, Shaw University Divinity School has prepared spiritual and ethical leaders for over 90 years.

The Divinity School offers the Master of Divinity, the Master of Arts in Theology and Ministry, and, beginning Spring 2027, the Doctor of Education in Artificial Intelligence and Moral Agency.