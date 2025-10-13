HBCUs are confident and optimistic but need institutional support

Ellucian, a higher education technology solutions provider, the United Negro College Fund's Institute for Capacity Building, and Huston-Tillotson University recently released a new report that spotlights how students, faculty, and administrators at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are engaging with artificial intelligence (AI).

The Shift Ahead: HBCUs, Artificial Intelligence, and a New Vision for Higher Education offers a new perspective on AI in education, campus operations, and career readiness.

Findings reveal that 98% of HBCU students, 96% of faculty, and 81% of administrators have used AI tools, and usage is expected to rise across nearly every category over the next two years. At the same time, the report reveals concerns about data privacy and cost, uneven access to reliable technology — particularly for students — and a clear institutional readiness gap.

Other key findings from the report include:

84% say AI improves the quality of their schoolwork, 87% are optimistic about AI's impact on learning, and 82% expect to use it in their careers.

1 in 5 students cited cost and lack of reliable internet as key barriers to usage.60% want formal coursework on AI; over 40% seek certifications and advanced tools.AI is viewed as a critical lever for workforce alignment.

Over 90% of faculty identified student use of AI for career planning is likely to grow over the next two years; over 80% foresee increased use of AI by faculty and administrators to align curricula with workforce needs over that same time period.

HBCUs are already embedding AI into curricula and exploring industry partnerships to equip students with job-ready skills. Institutions face a readiness gap that could limit AI's full potential, with less than half of faculty and administrators saying their institution has formally implemented AI tools.

23% of faculty and 33% of administrators are unsure whether their institution is using AI at all.

80% of faculty and 87% of administrators say they need role-specific training to use AI effectively and ethically.

Faculty and administrators see AI as both a productivity tool and an area requiring thoughtful oversight. While faculty gravitate toward generative AI, virtual assistants, and personalized learning tools, administrators emphasize predictive analytics, automated data entry, and intelligent chatbots. Faculty also flagged concerns about algorithmic bias, data privacy, and academic integrity, underscoring the need for safeguards and mission-aligned implementation. Respondents are not only adopting AI but applying it in meaningful ways — from exploring workforce preparation to experimenting with new approaches to teaching and learning.

Students and faculty alike express optimism that AI can strengthen academic outcomes and open new career pathways.

Many faculty and administrators say their institutions have not yet formally implemented AI tools, and the majority point to a need for role-specific training and clearer strategies to scale adoption responsibly.

This report makes clear that HBCUs are helping to shape and lead the AI revolution, said Laura Ipsen, president and CEO, Ellucian.

Ed Smith-Lewis, senior vice president, strategic partnerships & institutional programs at UNCF, added that we must ensure HBCUs not only keep pace with AI, but shape its trajectory in ways that center communities, unlock talent, and expand pathways to economic and social mobility.

Dr. Melva Wallace, president and CEO of HTU, emphasized that the partnership must ensure that HBCUs are not just adapting and using AI, but are also helping to shape its future – how it will be used, why it will be used, and who it will serve.