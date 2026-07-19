HBCUs Lead the Way in the Year of Agentic AI

In May 2026, Alabama A&M University announced it would become the first institution in the state to offer a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The 125-credit, four-year program will welcome its first cohort in Fall 2026, following approvals from the Alabama A&M Board of Trustees and the Alabama Commission of Higher Education.

“We are responding to the changing demands of the market,” said Dr. ZT Deng, dean of the College of Engineering, Technology, and Physical Sciences.

Dr. Deng emphasized the need to graduate students with strong AI capabilities to fulfill the university’s mission.

Provost Dr. John D. Jones noted that the new degree builds on Alabama A&M’s computer science curriculum, which has included an AI concentration since 2022, and now offers advanced coursework in deep learning, reinforcement learning, natural language processing, and speech processing.

We are responding to the changing demands of the market.

The program maintains a focus on computing fundamentals and applied problem-solving and is open to both AI majors and students from other disciplines, reflecting AI’s broad impact across professions.

“This is not just for one specific major,” Jones stated. “Students from other fields can take courses, gain exposure, and build the skills needed to work with AI tools. Today, nearly every discipline benefits from some level of AI literacy.”

The curriculum emphasizes technical depth and practical application, preparing graduates to analyze complex computing problems, design and implement solutions, and work effectively in multidisciplinary teams.

Students will also develop an understanding of ethical and professional responsibilities in computing, which is increasingly important as AI systems influence decision-making across sectors.

As industries integrate AI into areas such as software engineering and infrastructure design, Alabama A&M’s new degree prepares graduates to meet workforce demand. “Our goal is to prepare students for better jobs,” said Deng. “There is a strong demand for AI across many fields, and we want our students to be ready to contribute and lead.”

North Carolina A&T also advanced its AI initiative by highlighting its degree’s role in expanding access to specialized AI education.

Students can build the skills needed to work with AI tools

Morgan State University now offers a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence through the School of Computer, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences.

The program, approved by the Board of Regents and the Maryland Higher Education Commission, reimagines the former Bachelor of Science in Cloud Computing.

Building on the Department of Computer Science’s portfolio of 18 AI courses, the new curriculum focuses exclusively on artificial intelligence and its expanding applications.

Students will study advanced topics such as reinforcement learning, agentic AI for cyber threat detection, natural language processing, and quantum machine learning, addressing the evolving needs of industry and research.

The program prepares students to design, deploy, and manage AI technologies, with coursework covering AI models, intelligent agents, AI-driven cybersecurity, and applications in cloud computing.

Foundational instruction in programming, mathematics, data science, and computational theory is combined with project-based learning, undergraduate research, and real-world AI applications.

All AI and machine learning courses include hands-on projects developed by faculty and students, providing practical experience and helping students build competitive portfolios for internships, graduate study, and careers.

The curriculum also addresses ethical considerations, including fairness, bias, privacy, transparency, security, and the development of trustworthy intelligent systems.

Students receive personalized support from faculty mentors, graduate students, and an AI-powered advising platform.

“Artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed the direction of computing,” said Shuangbao Wang, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Computer Science. “Rather than simply updating an existing curriculum, we reinvented the entire program to ensure students graduate with the knowledge and experience required to lead in an AI-first world. Our emphasis on project-based learning, undergraduate research, and ethical AI development prepares graduates not only to use intelligent technologies but to create them responsibly.”

Ensure students graduate with the knowledge required to lead in an AI-first world

“The launch of this degree program demonstrates Morgan’s commitment to aligning academic excellence with the technologies and industries shaping tomorrow’s workforce,” said Paul B. Tchounwou, Ph.D., dean of the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences.

“As artificial intelligence continues to influence scientific discovery, healthcare, business, government, and virtually every other aspect of society, our students must graduate with the technical expertise, critical thinking skills, and ethical perspective necessary to become innovators, researchers, and leaders in this transformative era.”

Morgan’s investments in artificial intelligence continue to grow across research, teaching, and infrastructure, advancing the University’s vision as a leading public urban research institution that prepares students for careers requiring technological fluency, interdisciplinary thinking, and adaptable leadership.

× This fall, Morgan State University launches its new Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence.



Offered by the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences, the undergraduate program arrives as employers across virtually every sector seek professionals capable of… pic.twitter.com/mGXReoIr3d — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) July 19, 2026

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