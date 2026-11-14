HBCUs Lead the Way

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) serve as centers of innovation, advancing classroom instruction, workforce development, responsible artificial intelligence (AI), leadership, and industry-academic collaboration.

Notable initiatives include the AI Hub at Clark Atlanta University, developed with the NSF AI Institute for Advances in Optimization at Georgia Tech.

This project is part of the NSF Expanding AI Through Capacity Building and Partnerships initiative, which broadens participation in AI research, education, and workforce development through targeted projects and collaborations within the NSF-led National AI Research Institutes ecosystem.

In 2026, key AI events included the HBCU AI Conference & Training Summit, which addressed machine learning, data science, robotics, workforce readiness, ethics, and educational transformation.

A new platform for tracking AI at HBCUs aims to “map every program, grant, partnership, and pathway into a single ecosystem.”

North Carolina Central University established the nation's first HBCU-hosted AI institute, the Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research, with support from Google.org and Lenovo.

Google.org and Google Research also funded Project Elevate Black Voices, partnering with Howard University to improve AI recognition of African American English.

Research from the UNCF Institute for Capacity Building and Ellucian shows that AI usage is nearly universal among HBCU students (98%) and faculty (96%).

× Expand Hire Education: Rebuilding the AI-Age Workforce Diverse adult learners collaborate in a modern training classroom with laptops and digital AI graphics, illustrating rapid upskilling for America's AI economy.

Ongoing events, such as the HBCU AI Forum and HBCU AI Summit, promote continued engagement.

The HBCU Innovation Summit 2026: From AI Literacy to AI Leadership, held with OpenAI Academy and NCCU's IAIER, featured learning sessions, strategy workshops, and a collaborative Codex Build Challenge.

HBCUs host conferences and events that unite students, researchers, educators, and industry leaders to advance artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and workforce development.

The 7th Annual National HBCU Blockchain, FinTech, and AI Conference explored research at the intersection of financial technology, blockchain, digital assets, and AI, with participation from HBCUs nationwide.

The HBCU AI Forum addressed legal, social, and policy aspects of AI. The 2026 BE Smart Hackathon engaged students from over 35 HBCUs.

The PROPEL U Future of Tech Innovation Challenge empowers students to translate ideas into real-world impact using AI.

In April 2026, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University announced the formation of an AI Council to establish a "Human + AI" ecosystem intended to transform classroom engagement and institutional efficiency. According to the press release, the council's primary objective is to position FAMU as a technology leader by emphasizing teaching, research, and operational excellence.

In May 2026, Virginia State University received $1.03 million in federal funding to establish the Center for Generative AI and Industrial Cybersecurity. The Center will provide students and faculty with advanced AI tools and high-performance computing systems to develop and test AI models for complex tasks. Research will focus on how AI can protect critical manufacturing and infrastructure systems by detecting anomalies and preventing cyberattacks.

Also in May 2026, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore joined a new coalition to advance research and expand opportunities at historically Black colleges and universities.

The Association of HBCU Research Institutions brings together UMES and 14 other HBCUs to collaborate on research, enhance institutional capacity, and promote HBCU leadership in addressing societal challenges.

In August 2026, Hampton University opened its Digital Artificial Intelligence Immersive Experience (D-AIX) facility within the University’s Workforce Development Enterprise.

The new facility offers students, workers, entrepreneurs, and community members hands-on experience in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, digital tools, and industry-relevant skills.

A second AI-focused space, the Hampton Artificial Intelligence and Technology Center (HTAC), is planned for the Student Center to further integrate emerging technology into academic and student activities. As part of the university’s master plan, a third facility, the AI and Advanced Technologies Center of Excellence, will serve as a regional and state hub for digital learning.

Together, these spaces are designed to support workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, applied research, and community access while strengthening regional and national talent pipelines.

In September, Prairie View A&M University received $9.9 million from the U.S. Department of War, through the U.S. Army Materiel Command, to establish the Center of Operational and Mission-driven Machine Learning for Advanced National Defense, Capacity Building, R1 Advancement, and Workforce Development for AI (COMMAND-AI). The five-year project will run through July 2031.

According to PVAMU’s Division of Research and Innovation, this is one of the largest federal research grants in the university’s 150-year history.

The initiative will unite faculty in engineering, computer science, and physics to advance artificial intelligence applications for national defense. COMMAND-AI will focus on three areas: improving advanced manufacturing and 3D printing with AI, strengthening communications, and advancing cybersecurity.

Also in September, a joint workshop between North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences and North Carolina State University provided undergraduates hands-on experience with precision livestock farming and artificial intelligence to improve living conditions for hogs.

Students from animal science to computer science fields participated in the Transdisciplinary Experiential Learning (TEL) Summer Workshop, where they learned how precision agriculture can enhance swine production and broader animal production.

Held at N.C. A&T’s University Farm Pavilion, the workshop is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Proactive Pig Production (P3) project, a collaboration among A&T, N.C. State, and Iowa State University.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University also announced a partnership with Columbia University to study ginger and its potential as a therapy for treating asthma with a three-year, $1.6 million award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Shengmin Sang, Distinguished Professor of Functional Foods and Human Health at N.C. A&T’s Center for Excellence in Post-Harvest Technologies, won an HBCU Award at the BEYA STEM Conference.

"It was my great honor to be the recipient of the 2018 BEYA Innovation Award," Dr. Sang told USBE Online. "I was also invited to give a talk about my inventions of novel aspirin derivatives for colorectal cancer prevention at “An Evening with BEYA Leading Voices.”

"What impressed me the most is the hotel bellman introduced himself to me the next morning. He asked me when my novel aspirin derivatives will be available on the market. He had started to develop gastro- intestinal complications (a typical side effect from aspirin intake) even after taking baby aspirin (85 mg dose) for 3-4 years.

"At that moment, I started to realize the importance of my inventions and to feel the pressure to move my discoveries forward to benefit millions of patients who are regularly taking aspirin," Sang said.

The patent could mean that more patients may one day be able to receive the benefits of aspirin without incurring adverse side effects.

“We think this could be helpful in treating anything for which aspirin is recommended for treatment or prevention. We found it to be less toxic to the stomach than aspirin,” Sang said.

Sang's findings in the study, “Novel Resveratrol-based Aspirin Prodrugs: Synthesis, Metabolism and Anticancer Activity,” were published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.

× Expand The Future of Computing: AI and Education

In September 2026, Alabama A&M University reached a milestone in STEM education, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology with the installation of an ultra-thin, AI-enabled micro-LED display, reportedly the first of its kind in the United States.

The 10-by-18-foot display, located in the Bond Engineering Building auditorium, represents the latest generation of micro-LED technology and is expected to enhance student experiences in artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, 3D design, simulations, research, and collaborative learning.

In October, Tuskegee University expanded its cybersecurity research capabilities with a $449,999 grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) to support a three-year research and education initiative focused on integrating artificial intelligence to improve the security, resilience, and efficiency of cloud-based cyber-physical systems.

While combining cloud computing with cyber-physical systems offers increased computing power, storage, scalability, and real-time data processing, it also introduces additional security risks.

The grant advances Tuskegee toward its goal of achieving R2 and eventually R1 designation. R1 and R2 universities are the highest tiers of research-intensive doctoral institutions in the United States, as defined by the Carnegie Classification System.

Tuskegee anticipates qualifying for R2 next year, with the objective of progressing to R1 status. These rankings increase research funding, accelerate faculty hiring, and provide students with expanded opportunities for advanced training.

× Expand Driving Innovation, Workforce Development, and Responsible AI

In July 2024, Georgia Tech announced in collaboration with its National Science Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institute for Advances in Optimization (AI4OPT), the university had been awarded a four-year $2.79 million grant by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to create an AI Hub.

This partnership links CAU’s academic programs with Georgia Tech’s expertise in artificial intelligence, mathematical optimization, and interdisciplinary research.

Under the leadership of Charles Pierre, associate professor in CAU’s Department of Mathematical Sciences and principal investigatorinvestigator for AIHUB@CAU, the initiative integrates faculty expertise in mathematical sciences, cyber-physical systems, and business administration.

At the September 2026 meeting at CAU's Thomas W. Cole Jr. Research Center for Science and Technology, Pierre shared updates on the university's undergraduate AI minors and master's-level AI programs.

The presence of students from early cohorts highlighted the growing academic community around this initiative.

Dr. Roy George, chair of CAU's Cyber-Physical Systems Program and co-principal investigator of AIHUB@CAU, reported on progress in integrating AI into the university's doctoral programs.

Once complete, these efforts will create a new pathway for students interested in advanced AI research and strengthen CAU's long-term capacity in the field.

By integrating AI with mathematical sciences, business, and cyber-physical systems, these programs enable students to apply technical expertise to challenges across disciplines and industries.