How Kevin Durant’s Durant Center and College Track Are Changing the Future of Education

Six years ago, NBA player Kevin Durant was recognized at the launch of College Track at The Durant Center in Suitland, Maryland. (Photo credit: Kevin Durant during Paris 2024 Olympic Games by Clément Bardot)

During the event, Durant committed $10 million to fund scholarships, tutoring, and wellness and financial programs for young people preparing for college.

Recently, Durant reposted a 2019 tweet from a student expressing gratitude for his support.

In the 2026 social media update, Durant remarked on how inspiring it was to witness College Track’s vision come to life while spending time with the class of 2026.

Through The Durant Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Durant continues to promote education by providing free, long-term academic assistance to underserved youth, including STEM initiatives.

The center, established in partnership with College Track and supported by Durant and his family foundation, offers college-prep tutoring, financial literacy education, and specialized STEM and technology programs designed to help first-generation students prepare for contemporary careers.

Durant also visits public schools to motivate students to explore science and technology fields.

In an interview on the Unguarded Podcast about eight months ago, Durant shared his efforts to contribute to the community where he grew up in Maryland.

Highlighting the significant disparity between under-resourced and affluent neighborhoods in Prince George’s County, Durant expressed hope that his influence and name could encourage further investment.

× Incredible to see this come to life and spend time with the class of 2026 today https://t.co/uKL4Clu6BT — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 24, 2019