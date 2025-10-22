How should we educate engineers in this age of intelligence?

During the plenary session of the 2025 NAE Annual Meeting, Yannis Yortsos, Dean of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, delivered the “Engineering Education and AI” presentation.

As a chemical engineer, Yortsos acknowledged that he does not have an in-depth understanding of the core principles behind large language models. He humorously remarked that if one asked ChatGPT who the best person to give a plenary lecture would be, his name probably wouldn’t be suggested.

The academic dean raised important questions about engineering education, such as what engineering will or should look like in the future, whether it will represent the current engineer or evolve into something different, and whether the engineering profession can influence its own future.

He also asked if it is possible to envision a future where engineering is widely recognized for its essential role in solving societal and technical problems. Lastly, he questioned how engineers can be educated to become leaders who balance the benefits of their innovations with the risks they may introduce.

However, he pointed out that these questions were already posed in the 2004 publication "The Engineer of 2020."

At that time, as Yortsos was starting his term as dean of engineering, he reviewed the book to understand what students should learn to become the engineers of 2020. A year later, another book from the academy, "Educating the Engineer of 2020," addressed how to adapt engineering education for the new century.

The attributes highlighted included analytical skills, practical ingenuity, creativity, communication, business management skills, high ethical standards, professionalism, leadership, dynamism, agility, and a commitment to lifelong learning. While these qualities were articulated in a vision for engineering education then, the engineering profession has evolved since. Will these attributes remain key in this age of AI or the "age of intelligence"?

It is important to note that the engineers formed by the vision of 2020 graduated five years ago.

Tom Friedman wrote an article in the New York Times, where he coined the term "age of intelligence." It is undeniably an era we need to navigate thoughtfully, aiming to develop concepts with lasting value that truly reflect our current context. There is a clear need for a framework addressing the "engineer of the age of intelligence" or a similar concept.

How should we educate engineers in this age of intelligence?

Yortsos referenced a former president of the academy, who stated that we live in the most exciting era for science and engineering in human history. This sentiment can be reiterated year after year: what is engineering, and how will we advance in this evolving world?

Yortsos grouped the enduring themes of engineering into four areas: sustainable prosperity, health, and two others. A significant area of focus is security.

Another vital aspect is enriching life. In engineering, the mission is to address problems that fall into these four categories: energy and materials, bioengineering, security (which includes both national defense and cybersecurity), and technology's role in enriching life. This enrichment can occur in various fields, including entertainment, art, education, and scientific discovery.

To advance in any of these fields, Yortsos noted that:

A profound understanding of each is essential. As we explore different areas of engineering, we recognize that all disciplines increasingly involve technology. Advancements, particularly in AI and advanced computing, are occurring at an extraordinary pace. Quantum technology is emerging on the horizon as well.

For engineering students, acquiring a deep knowledge of AI is crucial. It is necessary to comprehend how AI operates—whether in chemical engineering, computer science, or any other field—and to demystify its complexities when possible.

A solid foundation in concepts such as machine learning, reinforcement learning, and neural networks is paramount. This understanding of AI will become a fundamental aspect of all engineering disciplines.

As engineering has always been about the intersection of technology and society, the rise of AI deepens this connection.

This intertwining brings forth significant ethical considerations that we must address, commonly referred to as AI ethics. It is vital to comprehend human values and act as guardians of those values as AI continues to evolve rapidly. Thus, the relationship between humanity and technology is more critical than ever.