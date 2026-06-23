How Universities Are Harnessing AI

Across campuses, student creativity and the ethical adoption of artificial intelligence are making a tangible difference in the real world.

In the previous month, a University of San Francisco article examined the applications of artificial intelligence (AI).

The article notes that following the introduction of ChatGPT in late 2022, universities responded in varied ways: some implemented bans, others disregarded the technology, while several institutions embraced it as a transformative tool.

The University of San Francisco adopted a measured approach, with the university president emphasizing the importance of leveraging AI to serve human needs.

The article highlights an environmental science major who developed an application to help users identify plants and trees.

This student, along with peers from 13 different majors, participated in a new program that used AI tools to develop wellness solutions centered on sustainability, health, and technology.

Additional student projects included a tracker that monitors user well-being and a website generator designed to help parents and lower-income households identify safe, educational online resources.

At San Francisco State University, the inaugural Student AI Awards were presented in May to recognize original student work that demonstrates innovation, critical analysis, and real-world problem-solving using AI.

One award-winning software engineering project investigated how AI systems can perpetuate systemic biases, revealing that models trained on historical data may reflect patterns of prejudice and exclusion.

Another project in the innovation category developed a platform to streamline hackathon management, enhancing submission, judging, and event operations.

A third project produced a human-centered AI prototype for an industry challenge, underscoring that technology encompasses not only systems and automation but also people, processes, and implementation.

The SUGAR network, in which SFSU participates, connects students with industry challenges, further supporting this holistic perspective.

Recently, students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) convened in Austin, Texas, to explore the future of technology.

Four student innovators from Morgan State University’s Human-AI eXperience (HAX) Lab were named champions in the 2026 PROPEL Center Future of Tech Innovation Challenge, securing first place among HBCU teams and a $35,000 grand prize for their AI-powered solution.

Representing the Department of Computer Science and the Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems, Team HAX Lab distinguished itself in a field with 1,100 applicants from 89 HBCUs and only 70 finalists advancing to the national competition.

Participants were tasked with identifying real-world challenges, designing AI-driven solutions, and presenting their innovations to industry leaders.

Team HAX Lab’s winning project, SocialSense AI, is a privacy-focused application developed within the Apple ecosystem to help college students manage social anxiety and build confidence in interpersonal interactions.

The platform utilizes data from devices such as the iPhone and Apple Watch to analyze conversational dynamics and provide personalized feedback, actionable insights, and progress tracking, all while ensuring sensitive data remains securely stored on the user’s device.

Competition judges particularly well received this privacy-centric approach.

For the team, the experience extended beyond competition, offering opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and demonstrating the tangible impact of emerging technologies.

In March, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announced that Scott Simkins, an associate professor in the College of Business and Economics, is advancing the integration of generative AI tools in economics education.

Since 2022, Simkins has promoted responsible AI use on campus, co-leading a faculty learning community focused on incorporating AI into teaching practices.

Inspired by Nolan Gasser’s keynote at the university’s 2025 Artificial Intelligence Conference, Simkins designed an assignment in which students used AI tools such as ChatGPT for lyric generation and Suno for music production to create original songs explaining the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy challenges.

These projects integrated macroeconomic models and addressed topics such as the economic impact of the government shutdown and debates from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

The resulting songs translated complex economic concepts into accessible and creative formats. Simkins’ innovative pedagogy was featured on Marketplace, a nationally syndicated business and economics program.

He continues to encourage faculty to integrate generative AI to enhance student learning experiences.

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