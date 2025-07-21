AI consists of data, code, and mathematics

AI is evolving rapidly, and a crucial topic of discussion is the importance of empowering oneself with AI, recognizing that it is not a substitute for human intelligence.

Addressing common misconceptions about AI, NVIDIA experts in a recent webinar advised job interview candidates to understand that AI experts possess proven skills in data, coding, and mathematics, so it takes time to become an expert.

It is also essential to appreciate the difference between AI and human intelligence. While AI is still developing, human cognitive abilities have existed for millennia.

When it comes to bias in AI, experts highlighted that not all 8 billion people in the world will have the opportunity to contribute to AI's development, as noted by a United Nations estimate.

It is essential to acknowledge that AI operates within specific models and is not universally trained, which means it may not always be objective. If the underlying data is biased, the AI model will also be biased.

As emphasized by Tyrone Taborn, the CEO of Career Communications Group, asking the right questions is critical before building or implementing any AI solution.

Being a good web manager—i.e., having the ability to break down complex tasks into smaller, manageable pieces—will enable your AI assistant to produce better results. These are just a few tips shared by AI experts during the NVIDIA webinar.

Workforce experts advised students to start small and keep things simple before progressing to more complex AI projects.

Drawing analogies to existing industry products can also be helpful.

One panelist mentioned his initial tech project involved installing a camera in his garage; this example underscores the value of hands-on experience, even when similar products are commercially available.

Experts also recommended conducting in-depth analyses of conference proceedings, emphasizing that merely attending a conference isn’t enough—you need to gain insights into trends from industry leaders.

Avoiding the fear of missing out (FOMO) is crucial.

While you might miss something one week, you can be sure that newer opportunities will arise in the following month.

One AI engineer, who founded a medical device company advised identifying a specific industry early and focusing on developments within that sector.

For example, there have been numerous recent launches of AI models in healthcare, including one for cell therapy.

Instead of being overwhelmed by the constant flow of new data, creating an AI ecosystem based on your system for gathering and analyzing data is a good approach.

If you are passionate about robotics, consider an AI field that enables you to build more effectively and efficiently.

For students, one expert recommended joining clubs and professional associations while exploring online courses, publishing achievements, finding mentors, and attending workshops at networking conferences.

A recent graduate emphasized that staying connected to the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) community, along with engaging in undergraduate research, can keep you engaged and motivated.

It’s essential to be honest about what you know and what you don't know.

Be prepared to demonstrate your critical thinking skills and be ready to ask questions in return.

Remember the CEO's advice? Asking the right questions is essential.

During an interview, you may want to consider the following questions:

What is a typical day like? What do the project duties entail? What further training does your potential employer offer?

Essentially, you want to understand what you are getting into and what you will learn during your time there.

Understanding the AI model, infrastructure, and its state of evolution is crucial for everyone. For example, what tools are you using for meeting notes, summarization, and predictive analysis?

Job applicants for AI positions should be able to demonstrate how they utilize AI to enhance their capabilities, signaling to employers that they understand the power and value of AI.