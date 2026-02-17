Innovation, Leadership, and AI in Action

Each year, BEYA draws thousands of attendees, including students, professionals, recruiters, and corporate representatives, creating a vibrant environment for both emerging and established STEM leaders.

An AI/ML engineer reconnected with people she met at last year's conference, making the experience even more meaningful.

The E4 Power Consulting team had the opportunity to support emerging talent as judges for the AMIE, Inc. Design Challenge and connect directly with students exploring pathways into STEM careers.

LaRico Treadwell, PhD, served as a panellist for “HBCUs: Collaborating with the Department of War,” joining leaders across policy, government engagement, and academia to discuss how HBCUs can more effectively pursue research, talent, and technology opportunities within the department’s ecosystem.

Ifeanyi Ijezie, an MBA student, applauded a BEYA seminar focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in advancing business objectives.

The discussion addressed not only AI's capabilities and efficiencies but also the risks of deploying AI without clear governance, particularly regarding confidentiality and integrity.

He noted that AI should enhance performance without replacing critical thinking. These conversations highlighted the importance of aligning innovation with risk management.

An AWS Instructor led a session on AI adoption in enterprise companies, involving high school seniors, college students, and STEM professionals in a panel titled "Introduction to AI."

A biophysics expert moderated a session on the contribution of HBCUs and African institutions to advancing AI for national security and global collaboration, underscoring the need for diverse perspectives in defining AI’s future.

An award-winning AI engineer and responsible AI consultant presented a seminar on AI & Business.

An electrical engineering student and NSBE Vice President expressed enthusiasm about attending BEYA with fellow Catholic University of America NSBE members, recognising the opportunity to celebrate 40 years of excellence in STEM.

Victor McCrary, vice provost for national security innovation at The Catholic University of America, shared that the university was excited to participate in the BEYA STEM Conference 2026 Career Fair this year.

Over two days, 2,500 students attended the event at the Baltimore Convention Center. Notable exhibitors included the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army National Guard, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Lockheed Martin, and other national security organizations. A student seeking a 2026 summer internship followed the Virginia Commonwealth University AI Club on Instagram and enjoyed seeing the career fair and networking through their eyes.

Krystal A. Porter, an AI-enabled systems engineer and PhD student in systems engineering, enjoyed meeting Dr. Celeste Chamberlain, a cybersecurity and emerging tech policy expert.

Jordon M., a network security leader at Boeing, served as moderator for Chamberlain's Quantum Roadmap. Renata Spinks-McNeal brought deep expertise in military cybersecurity and a strategic perspective to the discussion.

The new Workforce Development Alumni Committee met via STEM City USA (https://stemcityusa.com), an award-winning digital metaverse platform developed by Career Communications Group. STEM City USA uses machine learning and AI to offer real-time learning, mentoring, and networking opportunities, aiming to bridge the digital divide and promote a more inclusive and representative STEM workforce.