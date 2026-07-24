ISTE Showcases AI in Educational Innovation

In a special edition of Profile of an AI-Ready Graduate, the International Society for Transforming Education has identified six key human roles as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes widespread.

The paper states that it is insufficient for students to simply be familiar with AI (such as AI literacy).

They must learn how to use AI to enhance their capabilities.

This involves understanding which skills are distinctly human, enabling them to discern when using AI would be irresponsible and when not using it could be equally problematic.

Students should be able to apply their knowledge and experience to employ AI in achieving their objectives while preserving their own judgment, autonomy, and creativity.

The Profile of an AI-Ready Graduate outlines the skills students need to effectively use AI in each role and demonstrates how educators can model these skills in the classroom, allowing students to practice and gain proficiency by the time they finish high school or college.

The roles of Learner, Researcher, Synthesizer, Problem-Solver, Connector, and Storyteller, as defined by ISTE Standards, provide foundational skills for technology use and have been widely adopted worldwide.

Supported by research and tested by practitioners, these roles address essential foundational skills relevant to AI use.

Learner, Researcher, Synthesizer, Problem-Solver, Connector, and Storyteller

The standards emphasize safe, responsible, and ethical technology use; maintaining healthy boundaries with technology; and critically assessing online resources.

This future increases the value of uniquely human skills and makes understanding how to use AI to support them crucial.

The International Society for Transforming Education recently held its conference from June 28 to July 1, 2026, highlighting artificial intelligence initiatives to support the future of education.

Both in-person and online sessions addressed topics such as AI, digital citizenship, instructional leadership, curriculum design, assessment, and student well-being.

The event also introduced new initiatives focused on safe educational technology, evidence-based technology use, and essential AI skills for students.

Attendees engaged in hands-on workshops, interactive sessions, networking events, poster presentations, and student-led activities to promote collaboration and share effective teaching strategies.

The ISTE Standards, adopted in all 50 U.S. states, guide instructional leaders and educators

ISTE serves over 80,000 educators in more than 85 countries.

The ISTE Standards, adopted in all 50 U.S. states, guide instructional leaders, educators, and solution providers to ensure student success.

Over four days, the conference featured 2,009 speakers, 355 student presenters, and 424 exhibitors, presenting solutions for schools and districts.

More than 15,201 participants from 86 countries and all 50 states attended the second annual co-located ISTELive and ASCD Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida, and online.

Building on last year’s inaugural joint event, this year’s conference brought together educators, leaders, coaches, researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals for four days of professional learning and collaboration.

A key highlight was the official announcement of the organization’s new name, the International Society for Transforming Education.

This change reflects the organization’s evolution after the 2023 merger and its ongoing commitment to transforming education globally.

The conference featured mainstage speakers such as Heather McGowan, Deanna Marsigliese, and Mychal Threets, along with other experts who shared practical insights and innovative ideas.

The event’s success underscores the increasing demand for professional learning that integrates instructional excellence with technology. The 2027 conference will be held in Boston, Massachusetts, from June 27 to 30, 2027.

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