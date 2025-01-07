LG announces a strategic partnership with Microsoft to shape the future of AI-powered spaces

LG CEO William Cho led the LG World Premiere at CES 2025. In his opening speech, he expressed how energizing it is to start the new year in Las Vegas and share the company’s vision for the future.

Cho’s remarks followed a company video titled “Less Artificial, More Human,” which showcased a day in the life powered by LG’s artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

In 2024, LG introduced a new perspective on AI, referring to it as “Affectionate Intelligence.”

Cho emphasized that the company has redefined AI not just as a technology that understands users, but one that genuinely cares.

“Multifaceted data from devices and services worldwide enrich our real-time life intelligence. This enables us to analyze behavioral patterns and gather valuable insights through orchestrated processes, ultimately elevating customer experiences,” he said in his keynote speech.

Cho announced that in 2025, LG plans to seamlessly integrate AI into physical living spaces.

By transcending the boundaries of the online environment, there lies a tremendous opportunity to reshape the concept of space.

He explained that LG views “space” not merely as a physical location, but as an environment where holistic experiences come to life across homes, mobility, commercial settings, and even virtual spaces.

In these environments, devices and services will harmonize to create new ways of living.

“And this is where our Affectionate Intelligence truly shines,” he remarked.

This vision is made possible by three fundamental elements: connected devices, capable AI agents, and integrated services.

Cho highlighted that LG’s most significant asset is having millions of connected devices used worldwide.

To further enhance this connectivity, LG acquired the internationally renowned company Athom, which has expanded LG’s ecosystem with more than 170 global Internet of Things (IoT) brands.

After dedicating years of effort and resources, LG developed an AI agent called Furon.

This agent is capable of intelligent sensing and multi-modal contextual understanding, enabling ambient and proactive care for LG customers.

Finally, Cho stated, “When our extensive archive of customer insights is combined with the two assets mentioned above, it leads to comprehensive services. When complemented with trusted partners, this can yield significant advancements in capabilities in a faster and more scalable manner.”

He announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft, stating, “Together, we are joining forces to shape the future of AI-powered spaces.”

LG makes electronics, household appliances, and telecommunications products and operates subsidiaries such as LG Electronics, Zenith, LG Display, LG Uplus, LG Innotek, LG Chem, and LG Energy Solution in over 80 countries.