Lockheed Martin has announced the launch of its AI Fight Club, aimed at accelerating the development of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the speed, accuracy, and decisiveness of military operations.

According to social media advertisements, teams will test and refine AI capabilities as they face off in realistic scenarios that simulate air, land, sea, and space environments.

This head-to-head competitive setup aims to expedite the development and deployment of AI technologies essential for current military operations.

A senior vice president of Technology and Strategic Innovation stated in the social media ads that there has never been a more critical time to identify the most effective AI technologies to help the United States remain ahead of threats.

AI Fight Club employs advanced simulation and visualization techniques to assess AI performance in complex scenarios that reflect the challenges of modern warfare.

The teams showcasing the best AIs will compete to determine the most robust, reliable, and practical models.

Lockheed Martin is actively working on the virtual arena for the first AI Fight Club and anticipates the completion of the simulation environment by the third quarter of 2025, with a first competition scheduled for the fourth quarter.

Teams interested in participating can email ai.fight.club.lm@lmco.com for more information or visit www.lockheedmartin.com/AIFightClub.