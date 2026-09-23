Maryland Governor Signs EO Establishing Oversight for Data Center Development

Governor Wes Moore's office announced this week the signing of an executive order that creates a framework for transparent and accountable data center development in Maryland.

The order establishes the Maryland Data Center Task Force to protect ratepayers and the environment, empower communities, and ensure transparency and accountability.

The executive order establishes a single standard, review process, and public record for all proposed data centers in Maryland of 25 megawatts or more, effective upon any state action such as a permit, incentive, or letter of support.

Projects are evaluated based on five principles: ratepayer and grid protection, economic benefits for Marylanders, community input, environmental protections, and transparency and accountability.

The executive order also creates the Maryland Data Center Task Force within the Governor’s Office.

The task force will review each project, publish rules in advance, maintain the public Data Center Dashboard, and support local governments. It will coordinate with neighboring states and recommend additional actions to the Governor to strengthen protections and improve enforcement.

The task force will include representatives from the Maryland Energy Administration and the Departments of Commerce, Labor, Environment, Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Planning. Each project will receive a written, public determination from the task force: Aligned, Conditionally Aligned, or Not Aligned.

To promote transparency and accountability, the order establishes a Data Center Dashboard, a public website updated monthly that serves as the State’s official record of data center development.

For each project under review, the dashboard will display the location, legislative districts, developer, parent company, any disclosed anchor tenant, and projected power and water use. It will also provide information on all State actions requested, their status, the determination and its rationale, signed commitments, and annual reports.

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× Governor signs executive order on data centers, establishes task force | LINK IN BIO pic.twitter.com/aMJg55R0lj — WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 (@wbalradio) September 23, 2026

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