Maryland Higher Education IT Leadership Summit at UMGC

Chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief information security officers, and senior IT leaders from across Maryland recently convened at the Maryland Higher Education IT Leadership Summit, an exclusive, invitation-only event.

The University of Maryland Global Campus shared that IT leaders from various academic institutions throughout Maryland gathered to discuss key priorities in a rapidly evolving field.

UMGC reported that the Maryland Higher Education IT Leadership Summit encouraged the exchange of ideas and explored innovative strategies aimed at enhancing student and organizational success.

Ashish Patel, senior vice president and chief information officer at UMGC, took part in the full-day event held in Adelphi, Maryland, which included over 100 participants.

“It was valuable to connect with peers across Maryland to both learn from their AI journeys and share how we’re approaching this work at UMGC,” Patel remarked.

During the first session, Patel joined a panel that examined the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education. The panelists discussed how AI is being employed in ways that support institutional strategies.

“AI is not a technology initiative—it’s a campus-wide transformation,” Patel emphasized.

He highlighted that UMGC identifies significant opportunities in AI, especially in personalizing and unifying the student experience, simplifying administrative processes, and advancing strategic objectives.

Patel noted that AI implementation is already yielding benefits through initiatives like Student 360, cybersecurity AI tools, and other pilot programs at the university.

Developed in collaboration with UMGC success coaches, Student 360 assists in guiding students throughout their academic paths.

“AI helps surface the right information to prioritize student outreach and enable more precise student interventions,” Patel explained, describing UMGC’s human-centred approach to AI.

Essentially, AI tools support success coaches in providing timely, personalised assistance to learners.

When asked about the future of AI in higher education, Patel predicted that concerns about AI replacing jobs will diminish.

“The role of the IT organization is shifting from technology ownership to enabling value creation and a more connected operating model,” Patel said. “A cultural shift towards trust, speed, and accountability will be the renewed enterprise focus.”

He and other panelists also acknowledged challenges such as increased pressure to accelerate workflows and the necessity to enhance cybersecurity and risk management capabilities—topics Patel is particularly focused on given UMGC’s predominantly online model.

“There’s a perception that progress can feel slow, but what we’re hearing—and what’s resonating—is that building the right foundation in data, governance, and cybersecurity is essential to long-term success,” Patel stated.

“Forums like this reinforce that we’re on the right path, while also strengthening collaboration across institutions.”

The panels continued the discussion with in-depth examinations of AI governance, the importance of cybersecurity, and maintaining a human-centred experience.