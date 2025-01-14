Merging personalization, AI, and gamification to transform education

Seomjae, a rising EdTech startup from Korea, made a significant impact at CES 2025 with the launch of its new AI learning platform, CHALK.

The company introduced CHALK on January 5 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

From January 7 to 10, Seomjae hosted a Math Challenge, offering CES attendees a unique opportunity to experience the future of hyper-personalized learning.

CHALK is an AI-driven platform that uses ontology-based data to assess each student's goals, habits, and preferences. This innovative system, known as ONTOLOS, dynamically adjusts lesson content and difficulty, transforming "study time" into an immersive and interactive experience.

Additionally, Seomjae has integrated a 3D gamified Learning Management System (LMS) that encourages learners to share their goals, earn points, and collaborate, shifting education from rote memorization towards active engagement.

A representative from Seomjae remarked, "CES Unveiled is an excellent venue for building global partnerships and connecting with investors. We're excited to demonstrate how CHALK's real-time AI tutoring and gamification can be implemented in classrooms worldwide."

After its debut at Unveiled, Seomjae showcased CHALK's practical capabilities through the Math Challenge at CES 2025 (January 7–10).

Participants could choose from three leagues—Novice, Proficient, or Expert—with randomly generated questions covering middle school topics like the Pythagorean Theorem and quadratic equations.

Winners for each league were determined based on accuracy, the number of attempts, solving time, and hint usage.

Prizes included an iPad Pro 11, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro. Real-time rankings were displayed on Seomjae's official website to enhance the excitement.

Unlike a typical study session, this challenge allowed contestants to experience firsthand how CHALK's AI feedback and hints simplify problem-solving.

Although the challenge showcased only a portion of CHALK's functionalities, attendees had the chance to explore additional features of the platform—such as its 3D gamified modules and customizable dashboard—during on-site demonstrations. Every participant received a signature CHALK keyring and a premium reusable bag, making the competition enjoyable and accessible for all.