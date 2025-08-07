Data Science Nigeria: "What happens when AI surpasses human intelligence?"

Data Science Nigeria, an organization focused on empowering one million skilled individuals in artificial intelligence (AI) and developing AI solutions to improve the lives of 2 billion people, recently asked on social media: "What happens when AI moves beyond being merely intelligent and becomes superhuman?"

Last week, Meta introduced Super Intelligence Labs with a clear objective: to develop Personal Superintelligence. This goes beyond creating smarter machines; it aims to create AI that understands you, evolves alongside you, and empowers you.

This represents a shift from automation focused on efficiency to intelligence designed to unlock individual potential.

The announcement highlighted several key points, including a vision for Personal Superintelligence that surpasses routine automation, Meta’s human-centred approach contrasting with broader industry automation trends, a recognition of history and how each technological advance has influenced human progress, Meta’s infrastructure and preparedness to lead the Superintelligence race, and the beginning of a new era in human-technology interaction that is less mechanical and more intuitive.

According to the Meta Newsroom, Meta's vision for superintelligence involves billions of dollars invested in unmatched computing power.

Observers note that Meta is significantly ahead in the fields of virtual reality and augmented reality, and the combination of augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence (AI) presents a potentially major market for large-scale models.

To this end, Meta has assembled a superintelligence team primarily composed of researchers with PhDs who have previously worked at OpenAI, DeepMind, and Scale.

The new team at Meta specializes in various areas, including developer ecosystems, AI products and ventures, deep learning, LLM (large language model) compilers, AI data operations, AI product management, and AI field operations.

Their expertise also encompasses neuroscience-inspired AI, vision-language models, generative image and video LLM evaluation, embodied AI, information retrieval, video generation, vision, language, speech synthesis, optimization theory, segmentation models, autonomous perception, and LLMs.

Many team members previously held positions as research scientists, software engineers, product directors, and business development managers at Meta.

Their educational backgrounds include bachelor's and master's degrees in science, with the majority holding PhDs from institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton, Johns Hopkins, UC Berkeley, the University of Michigan, Stanford, the University of Washington, Duke, and George Washington University.

Their doctoral specialties primarily focus on computer science and electrical and computer engineering.

