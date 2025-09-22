New AI features are coming to Chrome

Google has announced one of the most significant upgrades to Chrome in its history, and it focuses on AI.

In a preview of the upcoming features, Google revealed that Chrome can now complete tasks such as ordering groceries and booking flights, as well as send AI prompts directly from the address bar.

Users will be able to compare and summarize information across multiple tabs, ask Gemini questions about the web pages they are viewing, and access apps like YouTube and Maps without leaving their current site.

According to a blog post, this update has already been rolled out to Mac and Windows desktop users in the U.S. and will soon be available in Google Workspace.

The new agentic capabilities of Gemini in Chrome will allow users to book a haircut, order weekly groceries, and plan itineraries for flights, hotels, and vacations by integrating activities across multiple tabs into a single itinerary.

This advancement comes from a deeper integration between Gemini in Chrome and Google apps, including Calendar, YouTube, and Maps.

Users will now be able to schedule meetings, view location details, or search for specific moments in a YouTube video instantly with Gemini in Chrome.

Additionally, Google Search's AI mode is now accessible directly from the Chrome address bar, enabling deeper exploration of the web.

This update will be rolled out later this fall and will expand to more countries and languages in the coming weeks.