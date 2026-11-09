Robotaxi Service Expansion

This spring, Amazon announced on social media that Zoox is expanding its operations in Las Vegas and San Francisco, and plans to launch its robotaxi service in Austin and Miami.

The company described Zoox as distinctive: an autonomous taxi designed from the ground up to rethink transportation. It has no steering wheel or pedals; the entire vehicle is built around the passenger experience.

Zoox, a subsidiary of Amazon, was acquired by the company for $1.3 billion in June 2020.

It is part of Amazon’s Devices & Services organization and develops purpose-built, fully electric, autonomous robotaxis without steering wheels or accelerator pedals.

In March 2026, Zoox CEO Aicha Evans announced that she had taken an inaugural ride around Austin and livestreamed it for the crew.

The ride was especially meaningful to Evans because her engineering career began in the city, making the experience feel like a full-circle moment.

Her social media post followed an update that, as Zoox continued to grow, the company was preparing to expand its service in Las Vegas and begin testing its robotaxis in other cities.

Last week, Zoox announced the introduction of autonomous mobility to help shape the future of transportation in Las Vegas.

In a press release, Carly Wyatt, vice president of experience, communications and marketing at Zoox, stated that the partnership with Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. reflects a shared commitment to engineering and innovation, as well as the unique character of the city.

Wyatt added that the purpose-built robotaxi is designed to make travel more seamless, comfortable, and enjoyable.

Brendan Dolby, vice president of commercial at Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., stated that partnerships provide opportunities to showcase the future of mobility.

Starting in 2027, Zoox will offer rides in its purpose-built robotaxi to and from Grand Prix Plaza, with a dedicated pickup and drop-off zone.

This service will allow attendees to experience advanced mobility during Formula 1's largest North American event.

Riders can download the Zoox app on iOS or Android to access the service and check ride availability.

Recent reports indicate that autonomous ride-sharing services (robotaxis) are expanding in major cities, driven by competition and partnerships between platforms.

Company websites report that commercial driverless fleets provide hundreds of thousands of rides each week in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Austin, Houston, and Miami, partnering with platforms such as Uber in selected markets.

Tesla’s robotaxi services operate in selected markets in Texas and Florida.

Uber is reportedly investing in autonomous-vehicle partnerships enabling self-driving vehicles to be dispatched alongside human-driven cars and traditional taxis.

In April, the transportation and environment committee began discussing the legalization of driverless rideshare in Washington, DC, after years of delays.

This summer, San Diego announced it will become the 11th city where users can hail a fully autonomous Waymo vehicle at any time.

Recently, a Minneapolis proposal to require human safety monitors in autonomous rideshare vehicles faced setbacks, while more council members have joined efforts to regulate rideshare services.

In Cincinnati, Waymo is seeking to expand its rideshare business as competition with Tesla Cybercabs intensifies in Detroit.

Zoox, an Amazon company, has introduced carriage-style autonomous robotaxis in cities including Las Vegas and San Francisco.

× 🚨🚖 @zoox operations are expanding across Las Vegas and San Francisco, with plans to bring the robotaxi service to Austin and Miami. What makes Zoox different: it's a purpose-built autonomous robotaxi that rethinks transportation. No steering wheel. No pedals. Just a vehicle engineered entirely around the passenger experience. Let's ride. — Amazon (@amazon) March 24, 2026

× Today, I took the inaugural ride around Austin and livestreamed it to our crew. This city is where my career as an engineer began, so riding here felt truly full circle. Austin, we are so excited to be here and can't wait for you to experience @Zoox. 💚 https://t.co/mdPoA2iKGg — Aicha Evans (@aicha2evans) March 26, 2026

× We’re the Official Autonomous Ride Hail Partner of the #LasVegasGP in a new multi-year partnership with @F1LasVegas. 🏎️🏁Learn more: https://t.co/4pHUNRe4dm https://t.co/NO9YqZh656 — Zoox (@zoox) November 5, 2026

× My first ride from @LASairport! There’s nothing quite like walking off the plane and straight into the comfort of one of our robotaxis. It brings me so much joy to see @Zoox expanding in this wonderful city with every trip. Kudos to the team on this latest milestone. 💚 https://t.co/JNbzBmkIyw — Aicha Evans (@aicha2evans) September 14, 2026