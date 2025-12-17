OPM reveals initial private sector partners for Tech Force

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management has announced the launch of a digital corps for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

The US Tech Force is a two-year program that will target early-career professionals. Through the White House AI Action Plan, the program will hire engineers, product managers, data scientists, and AI specialists in partnership with tech companies, and an optional job fair to join the private sector afterwards.

According to the OPM, the United States Tech Force has been established in coordination with the Office of Management and Budget, the General Services Administration, the Office of Science, Technology, and Policy, and other agency leaders.

Tech Force is a government-wide effort to hire 1,000 top engineers, data scientists, and technology leaders to tackle the government’s most complex and large-scale challenges.

In collaboration with private-sector technology companies, participants will receive training and work closely with senior managers from industry.

Tech Force’s success will empower technologists to work on the most mission-critical projects at the Departments of State, Treasury, War, Interior, Agriculture, Commerce, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Energy, Veterans Affairs, and Homeland Security in addition to the Small Business Association, Internal Revenue Service, Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, and others.

Agency leaders will partner closely with Tech Force leadership, which includes individuals from the Chief AI Officer, the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, the Special Advisor to the President for AI & Crypto, the White House Office of Public Liaison, the United States Digital Service, and the National Science Foundation.

OPM also announced the initial private sector partners for Tech Force. They include:

Adobe

Amazon Web Services

AMD

Anduril

Apple

Box

C3.ai

Coinbase

Databricks

Dell Technologies

DocuSign

Google Public Sector

IBM

Meta

Microsoft

Nvidia

Open AI

Oracle

Palantir

Robinhood

Salesforce

SAP

ServiceNow

Snowflake

Synopsys

Uber

Workday

xAI

Zoom

In addition, Tech Force is partnering with NobleReach Foundation, a talent platform that brings together industry, academia, and government via initiatives such as its NobleReach Scholars Program, to recruit technologists and support the program.