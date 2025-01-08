Panasonic Group presents pioneering tech advancements at CES

Since its inception in 1918, Panasonic Group has been a pioneer in technological advancements that enrich our daily lives.

With a rich history of electrical breakthroughs and digital innovations, the company has remained dedicated to its mission of enhancing societal well-being.

During the opening keynote at CES, Panasonic Well's Founder and CEO, Yoky Matsuoka, alongside Yuki Kusumi, Group CEO of Panasonic Holdings Corporation, shared an inspiring vision for creating a transformative wellness ecosystem to support modern families.

As an extension of the existing Panasonic Well portfolio, Matsuoka announced Umi, a digital wellness platform and coach.

In addition, a global partnership with Anthropic, a leading AI research company focused on developing safe and ethical AI systems, will embed responsible artificial intelligence across Panasonic Group's consumer solutions.

Panasonic Holdings also unveiled Panasonic Go, an ambitious global growth initiative designed to lead a remarkable transformation through AI-powered, software-led innovations.

This strategic shift marks a move away from a traditional hardware-centric model towards one that is vibrant, intelligent, and user-centered.

Through Panasonic Go, the company aims to offer personalized, intelligent, and uniquely valuable products to both enterprise and consumer customers, showcasing its unwavering dedication to innovation and well-being.