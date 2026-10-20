Responsible AI Innovation, Workforce Development, and Collaboration

Maryland State Senator Benjamin T. Brooks, representing Baltimore County's 10th legislative district, addressed the AI NEXTGEN America Conference (Oct. 9-10), expressing appreciation for the diverse audience of technology innovators, university researchers, and public officials.

Earlier in the year, Senator Brooks and Senator Katie Fry Hester sponsored legislation in the General Assembly to address the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.

While acknowledging the potential of AI, they also identified challenges, including the need for responsible adoption of advanced technologies, protection of consumer privacy, and workforce development to maintain Maryland's leadership in global innovation.

In response, Senator Brooks co-sponsored Senate Bill 597, which was enacted in July. This legislation establishes a comprehensive framework for Maryland's AI workforce, structured around four core pillars.

The first pillar creates an ecosystem within the University System of Maryland, fostering collaboration among government, academia, and the private sector. Senator Brooks described this initiative as a unified nexus enabling direct cooperation between state agencies, universities, researchers, and technology innovators. He stated, "We are aligning Maryland state technology goals directly with the federal AI action plan. This means we can accelerate the adoption of responsible, secure, and highly effective AI tools across public sectors, ensuring that Maryland remains a leader in state governance."

within the University System of Maryland, fostering collaboration among government, academia, and the private sector. Senator Brooks described this initiative as a unified nexus enabling direct cooperation between state agencies, universities, researchers, and technology innovators. He stated, "We are aligning Maryland state technology goals directly with the federal AI action plan. This means we can accelerate the adoption of responsible, secure, and highly effective AI tools across public sectors, ensuring that Maryland remains a leader in state governance." The second pillar introduces an artificial intelligence incubation laboratory within the University System of Maryland, providing a secure environment for technical assistance, rigorous testing, and strategic consulting to state agencies prior to AI deployment. Collaboration with university experts, such as those at the University of Maryland's Center for Governance of Technology and Systems (GoTech), enables agencies to evaluate new systems, assess data and privacy risks, and develop practical solutions. The legislation mandates that technology must be secure, effective, and ethical before public funds are allocated.

within the University System of Maryland, providing a secure environment for technical assistance, rigorous testing, and strategic consulting to state agencies prior to AI deployment. Collaboration with university experts, such as those at the University of Maryland's Center for Governance of Technology and Systems (GoTech), enables agencies to evaluate new systems, assess data and privacy risks, and develop practical solutions. The legislation mandates that technology must be secure, effective, and ethical before public funds are allocated. The third pillar, the Artificial Intelligence Public Service Fellowship , seeks to address the loss of top technology talent by incentivizing students and recent graduates to pursue careers in data science and machine learning within Maryland state agencies. This fellowship establishes a direct pipeline from universities to government, enabling emerging professionals to apply their expertise to public sector challenges.

, seeks to address the loss of top technology talent by incentivizing students and recent graduates to pursue careers in data science and machine learning within Maryland state agencies. This fellowship establishes a direct pipeline from universities to government, enabling emerging professionals to apply their expertise to public sector challenges. The fourth pillar expands state training programs, including the Cyber Warrior Diversity Program, to incorporate advanced coursework in artificial intelligence, education, training, and equity. Senator Brooks emphasized, "AI will touch every industry, and by expanding these pathways, we are ensuring a diverse, highly skilled generation of Marylanders is ready to lead the charge."

He concluded that the legislation represents a long-term investment in the state's people, infrastructure, and future, enabling government to innovate while safeguarding public trust. Senator Brooks invited innovators, educators, and leaders to engage with the University System of Maryland and state agencies, highlighting the state's readiness for responsible AI development.

Shea Richburg Coke was honored with the 2026 Educator of the Future Award at AI NEXTGEN AMERICA and Futurist Awards, accompanied by her family: Raulvin Coke (CEO), Sage Coke (co-founder), and Chace Coke (co-founder).

Agentic FuturePath AI is building an Adaptive Intelligence platform to help people make informed decisions about education, careers, skills, finances, opportunities, and the future of work.

The conference also recognized leaders in AI governance and innovation.

Dr. Peter Kilpatrick, president of The Catholic University of America, accepted the Futurist Award for AI Governance Leader, referencing the university's mission to unite faith, reason, and research, and its commitment to promoting human dignity through AI. The university, inspired by papal commentary on AI, convenes global discussions on responsible AI development.

Ryan McManus, founder of techtonic.io and president of the National Association of Corporate Directors, New York Chapter, also received the AI Governance Leader award. He acknowledged the influence of mentors and family on his career and highlighted the shared ambition of governance and education to empower individuals to shape the future.

Virginia State University's Center for Responsible AI was honored as an AI Thought Leader for its contributions to AI governance, digital equity, and privacy.

The Center's Forum for Real‑World AI Measurement and Evaluation initiative provides actionable evidence on AI performance, and Dr. Gabrielle Waters, accepting the award, emphasized the importance of community collaboration for responsible innovation.

Additional awards recognized achievements in manufacturing, digital infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and defense, with recipients from World Wide Technology, Tanaq Health, the Electrochemical Safety Research Institute, Chemical Insights Research Institute, the Materials Discovery Research Institute, and the Institute for Research Experiences & Education, all part of UL Research Institutes.

David Shrier, a futurist, author, and entrepreneur, received the Futurist Award for AI Thought Leadership for advancing understanding of artificial intelligence through research and advocacy for responsible progress. As founding director of the Trusted AI Alliance, Shrier leads an organization of over 3,000 AI researchers dedicated to promoting trustworthy AI.

The Career Communications Group’s AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Award for Workforce Development Leader recognizes programs that transform experience and training into meaningful career opportunities.

The University of Maryland Global Campus utilized artificial intelligence to align enlisted military ranks, E-5 through E-9, with academic credit, with recommendations validated by both faculty and military experts.

To date, more than 109,000 credits have been awarded to over 22,000 service members and veterans. At the AI NEXTGEN America awards ceremony, Dr. Calvin Nobles, portfolio vice president and dean, expressed gratitude on behalf of President Gregory Fowler, the UMGC team, and service members, underscoring the institution's commitment to recognizing and supporting military personnel.

Dr. Nobles emphasized the University of Maryland Global Campus’s longstanding partnership with the U.S. military, which has extended for more than 70 years.

Thank you to everyone who was part of the inaugural AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Awards: our honorees, presenters, hosts, partners, sponsors, guests and crew.

HOLD THE DATE: We return in October 2027. Theme: ASCEND: From Promise to Practice. Learn more at https://ccgmag.com/mpage/ainextgen-home

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