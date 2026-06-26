Save the Date: AI NEXTGEN America, Oct. 9-10, 2026

Career Communications Group will host AI NEXTGEN America, a workforce conference, on October 9-10, 2026.

The conference will cover the skills that employers need in the AI era, new job roles, and how education, training providers, workforce organizations, and government can help people prepare for new opportunities.

This two-day event in Baltimore will bring together employers, educators, government leaders, and workforce organizations nationwide for sessions, including:

The Workforce Summit

Hiring Forum

Career Expo

Future Skills Institute

Teacher Workforce Institute

Veterans Workforce Forum and Innovation Festival.

Maryland was chosen as the host for its strong public universities, federal labs, cybersecurity expertise, healthcare institutions, defense industries, technology companies, and active innovation community.

Artificial intelligence is changing the nature of work across every industry.

"Artificial intelligence is changing the nature of work across every industry," said Tyrone D. Taborn, chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group.

AI NEXTGEN America continues Career Communications Group's mission in workforce development by combining the legacy of its Women of Color magazine's STEM Conference and Hispanic Engineer & Information Technology magazine into a national effort focused on workforce readiness.

Highlights at AI NEXTGEN will include the Futurist Awards, which honor the Futurist of the Year and Technologist of the Year.