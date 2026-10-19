Shaping the Future with Strategic Innovation

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore featured prominent figures in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

Michael Boyce, appointed in June 2026 as the State of Maryland’s Senior Advisor for Responsible Artificial Intelligence, is tasked with guiding the responsible deployment of AI across government services, the economy, and the workforce.

According to a press release announcing Boyce’s appointment, Department of Information Technology Secretary Katie Savage stated that the State has established a foundation for responsible AI use by implementing Governor Moore’s directive to leverage AI across the economy, workforce, and state services.

The press release further noted, “Under Michael’s leadership, we will focus on integrating this technology into government services and building enduring partnerships across Maryland government, academia, and the private sector.”

In his keynote address at the AI NEXTGEN America Conference, Boyce referenced Samuel Morse’s 1844 telegraph message to illustrate how technological advances prompt questions about beneficiaries, adaptability, and representation in societal change.

He drew parallels between the telegraph's societal impacts and contemporary AI challenges, emphasizing Maryland’s central role in these discussions. Boyce acknowledged both enthusiasm and apprehension regarding AI, particularly its effects on employment.

Shared responsibility among government, employers, educators, and communities

He asserted that Maryland’s responsibility extends beyond reassurance to ensuring broad participation, which he defined as direct engagement with technology. Boyce highlighted the necessity of hands-on, interactive learning for effective technology adoption and discussed the competitive implications of AI in the workforce, underscoring the shared responsibility among government, employers, educators, and communities.

During the summer, Maryland’s State Innovation team surveyed over 200 senior leaders, revealing that while 91 percent of businesses utilize AI, 58 percent do so at a basic level, often limited to built-in features.

Productivity gains remain modest, with only 21 percent of regular users reporting significant improvements, indicating a need for deeper integration.

Boyce observed that no state or region is fully prepared for the forthcoming wave of AI.

In response, Maryland became a founding partner of the Raise Us Initiative, a national effort to develop workforce strategies for the AI economy.

As chairman of the National Governors Association, Governor Moore allocated $1 million to support policies, incentives, job transitions, and training in high-demand fields.

More investments in human-centered software design and accessibility

Boyce also emphasized investments in human-centered software design and accessibility, as well as the formation of a labor-management committee to involve unions in the AI transition.

Additionally, one state department recently utilized AI tools for an infrastructure grant application, resulting in a cost savings of $400,000 by avoiding the need for an external vendor.

Maryland’s strategy emphasizes AI accessibility and the establishment of governance and policy safeguards, rather than mandating adoption.

Employers most frequently request capital and technical assistance, including AI training, small business funding, and affordable, secure digital technologies.

During the summer, the state innovation team collaborated with Anthropic and the Greater Baltimore Committee to provide hands-on AI sessions for small businesses, facilitating integration and validation of AI in daily operations.

The Maryland Community Compass consolidates over 2,600 funding programs from more than 100 sources, supporting small businesses with grant applications and permitting processes.

Howard Community College received a multimillion-dollar grant to operate a 10-week AI clinic, which is now expanding to Carroll and Frederick counties, reflecting the increasing demand for AI in cybersecurity.

The University of Maryland introduced a bachelor’s degree in human-centered AI, integrating technical, ethical, policy, and design competencies.

Since its inception, Community Compass has assisted over 15,000 users and is currently helping 30,000 families apply for assistance and understand state data practices.

Workers must play an active role in shaping AI’s impact on employment

Boyce concluded that anticipating technological change is essential and that workers must play an active role in shaping AI’s impact on employment.

As the former director of the Department of Homeland Security AI Corps and former GenAI Lead at U.S. Digital Response, Boyce contributed to initiatives that enabled public-sector organizations to respond rapidly to community needs.

USDR partnered with state, local, tribal, and federal agencies to modernize digital services, build internal capacity, and improve public service delivery.

Four months ago, Boyce announced his transition to the role of Senior AI Advisor for the State of Maryland.

On social media, he noted that Maryland has become a leader in responsible AI adoption, demonstrating progress comparable to any state in the country.

In his initial week, Boyce accessed two coding platforms and observed numerous demonstrations of practical AI enhancements, while guiding stakeholders through Maryland’s comprehensive governance framework, including inventories, responsible-use policies, and governance cards.

Boyce described the maturity of these efforts as remarkable and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to collaborate with partners in advancing Maryland's AI adoption.

He emphasized that technology can significantly influence public service missions and advocated for public servants to actively engage with available tools.

Boyce expressed his intention to support Maryland in fostering a learning culture around AI adoption that empowers staff and enhances services for residents across the state.

First major public AI initiative

More recently, in response to Governor Wes Moore’s announcement of state guidelines to ensure Maryland’s continued leadership in AI safety and accountability, Boyce noted that this represented the first major public AI initiative since his appointment.

He reported that much of the feedback received characterized the guidelines as both “great” and “common sense.” Boyce explained that developing the three guiding principles required a statewide collaborative effort, with stakeholders discussing objectives, implementation strategies, and alignment with state values and goals.

He expressed particular enthusiasm for the initiative to collaborate with the legislature on meaningful, practical AI safety laws.

As Director of the AI Corps at the Department of Homeland Security, Boyce established and led the largest civilian AI team in the federal government, comprising 50 senior experts delivering AI solutions across 22 offices and 10 federal agencies.

Previously, he served at the White House Office of Management and Budget, where he contributed to policy development on generative AI for the 2023 AI Executive Order.

More recently, Boyce managed the AI portfolio program for U.S. Digital Response, launching over a dozen projects in partnership with 40 state and local governments to improve language access, enhance benefit accessibility, and expedite permit processes.

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference highlighted key conversations about incorporating AI into everyday life, education, workforce development, ethics, and national security, while emphasizing transparency and innovation centered on people.

Thank you to everyone who was part of the inaugural AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Awards: our honorees, presenters, hosts, partners, sponsors, guests and crew.

HOLD THE DATE: We return in October 2027. Theme: ASCEND: From Promise to Practice. Learn more at https://ccgmag.com/mpage/ainextgen-home

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