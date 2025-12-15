STEM City AI Bootcamp, Data, Patterns & Predictions

Ray Kennedy, a producer at STEM City USA, led a group of students at the Thurgood Marshall Center in Baltimore for Saturday's STEM City AI Revolution Bootcamp.

Since artificial intelligence is now part of daily life, Ray asked the students how they use it, like using GPS for directions or Face ID to unlock their phones.

He also wanted to hear their opinions about popular apps like TikTok, YouTube, chat, Netflix, Apple, and Spotify.

One student shared that he uses AI in a cybersecurity project to detect phishing links. Another student created a game app where players can fish, mine, and make progress as they play.

A different student uses AI to make bullet-point summaries of his English coursework and to help his writing sound more like his own voice.

Another student turns to AI for answers to theoretical questions, such as how a time traveler could realistically kill a virus without drawing attention. The student pointed out that in some periods of history, people with knowledge and insight were sometimes seen as witches. One more student uses AI to generate ideas and organize his thoughts when a subject is difficult to learn.

Ray explained that using AI to create, brainstorm, summarize, and organize are all ways people use AI in their everyday lives.

