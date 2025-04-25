STEM City USA: Answering the President’s Call

In a bold move to prepare the next generation of American innovators, the White House issued an Executive Order in April 2025 calling for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive technologies like the Metaverse into K–12 education.

The directive emphasizes equitable access to AI education, prioritizing underserved communities, and fostering public-private collaboration to accelerate readiness for the future of work.

STEM City USA—an award-winning digital twin platform developed by Career Communications Group (CCG)—has been answering this call long before the ink dried on the Executive Order.

In fact, STEM City USA has already dedicated millions of dollars in infrastructure, programming, and talent to build a nationwide gateway to AI and Metaverse training.

A Digital City Built for Equity and Empowerment

Unlike traditional platforms, STEM City USA is not just a website or app. It’s a life application—a fully immersive digital city where students, teachers, professionals, and families engage in real-time learning, mentoring, and career-building.

Every building, from the STEM City Auditorium to the HealthTech Pavilion and the Career Lab, is designed to simulate real-world environments, now enhanced with AI-powered experiences and Metaverse classrooms.

These experiences give students a taste of what it’s like to work in data science, robotics, environmental AI, and more.

The platform was developed to close the digital divide for underserved communities. The new White House Executive Order validates what STEM City USA has always believed: Tech equity is national security. Education in AI and immersive technologies isn’t optional—it’s essential.

Expand Collin aI Photo Created with AI

Empowering Educators and Students with Real Resources

Through partnerships with HBCUs, government agencies, and tech innovators, STEM City USA has created a robust ecosystem of resources:

AI Empowerment Summit (scheduled for May 2025 at Morgan State University) will bring together students, educators, and industry leaders to explore ethical AI, job pathways, and youth innovation labs.

(scheduled for May 2025 at Morgan State University) will bring together students, educators, and industry leaders to explore ethical AI, job pathways, and youth innovation labs. Certification programs and digital badges help K–12 and college students earn credentials in emerging tech fields.

help K–12 and college students earn credentials in emerging tech fields. Live tutoring, mentoring, and career matchmaking enable students to connect with AI professionals across industries.

enable students to connect with AI professionals across industries. Custom Metaverse environments allow schools and organizations to host virtual career days, coding boot camps, and innovation fairs.

This isn’t theoretical. It’s live, funded, and fully operational—accessible to schools across the country.

Innovation with Intention: From Access to Impact

The White House’s call to action makes it clear: we need a unified, inclusive approach to AI education. STEM City USA has responded by prioritizing “atoms to bits” programming—where physical world activities like STEM festivals are mirrored digitally, increasing access for students who can’t attend in person.

Whether it’s through digital twin conference interactive stages, or Blue-Collar STEM career tracks, STEM City is reimagining how we train, inspire, and retain America’s future innovators.

What makes STEM City different is its intentionality. We don’t just create tech—we teach culture through tech. Our programs explore not just how AI works, but also why it matters in the context of social justice, equity, and economic mobility.

Scaling the Future with Federal and Community Support

STEM City USA stands ready to scale as a flagship partner in the national AI and Metaverse education rollout. With a proven model, millions already invested, and a deep bench of diverse technologists and educators, we are uniquely positioned to support the federal initiative from pilot to policy.

We’re calling on policymakers, philanthropists, and partners to step forward. The infrastructure is here. The vision is clear. The moment is now.

Final Word: “AI for All” Starts Here

As the White House declares a new era of innovation, we must ask: Who will lead? At STEM City USA, we believe the answer lies in our communities, our students, our teachers—and in platforms designed to elevate them.

We’re not just preparing students for the jobs of the future—we’re preparing the future itself.

To learn more or become a partner in AI and Metaverse training for underserved youth, visit www.stemcityusa.com.

