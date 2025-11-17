TE Connectivity and i-GENTIC enhance board of directors with appointment of a BEYA winner

TE Connectivity has announced the appointment of Ken Washington, PhD, to its Board of Directors.

According to the press release, Dr. Washington brings expertise in technology and engineering, having held senior-level positions at companies such as Medtronic, Amazon, and Ford. His insights will be crucial as the company continues to drive innovations for industrial and transportation customers.

Dr. Washington is retiring this month from Medtronic plc, where he was senior vice president, chief technology & innovation officer since 2023. Before that, he was vice president of software engineering, consumer robotics at Amazon Lab. Previously, he served as the chief technology officer, Ford Motor Company from 2017 to 2021, and he held various technical roles at Ford from 2014 to 2017.

From 2007 to 2014, Dr. Washington worked for Lockheed Martin and served as vice president, advanced technology center, and first chief privacy officer. He also held various roles at Sandia National Laboratories for 21 years, including serving as chief information officer. Washington earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University.

Additionally, i-GENTIC has announced that Dr. Ken Washington has joined as Chairman of the Board.

The press release highlights that Washington is not only one of the most respected technologists of our time but also a leader who has significantly influenced the world's relationship with technology.

As a former CTO and SVP at Medtronic, Amazon, Lockheed Martin, and Ford, he has transformed systems into powerful forces that have changed how humanity lives, moves, and connects. He is a leader who combines engineering brilliance with deep integrity.

The press release also stated that when someone of Washington's caliber believes in your mission, it serves not only as validation but also as a signal to the world that what you're building is important.

At i-GENTIC, they are developing an agentic governance operating system designed to make compliance autonomous, translating regulations into intelligent, self-enforcing actions across AI, data, privacy, and cybersecurity.