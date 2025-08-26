This week, LinkedIn Corporate Communications shared some insightful findings from their global research, highlighting an interesting trend among professionals: over half (51%) feel that learning about artificial intelligence (AI) has become akin to taking on an entirely new job.

Many are feeling a bit overwhelmed. In fact, there’s been an incredible 82% increase in LinkedIn posts discussing feelings of being overwhelmed and navigating changes in the workplace this year.

For LinkedIn Platform Conversations, researchers explored global topics related to “overwhelm” by examining the English language usage surrounding terms like "overwhelmed," "burnout," and "navigating change" from July 1, 2024, to June 29, 2025.

Similarly, they highlighted discussions about “AI” by looking at keywords such as "AI," "artificial intelligence," "copilot," "ChatGPT," "generative AI," and "gen AI" during the same timeframe.

It’s essential to note that the increasing demand to upskill in AI has generated some insecurity within the professional community.

A notable one-third (33%) of individuals report feeling embarrassed about their limited AI knowledge, with 35% worried about discussing AI at work out of fear of appearing uninformed.

The rapidly advancing landscape of AI is understandably impacting people’s confidence and well-being, with over 40% (41%) indicating that it's affecting their mental health.

This anxiety is particularly pronounced among younger professionals—Gen Z workers are nearly twice as likely as their Gen X counterparts to embellish their AI skills in a professional setting.

The Global Professionals Sentiment research, conducted by Censuswide, surveyed 19,268 professionals, including both full-time and part-time employees from a diverse array of countries.

This data provides valuable insights into the current climate of professional development and skill acquisition.