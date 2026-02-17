U.S. Department of Labor Unveils AI Literacy Framework to Boost Workforce Readiness

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration recently released its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Literacy Framework to promote AI literacy training across education systems.

The framework targets career and technical education directors, community and tribal colleges, apprenticeship and workforce agencies, administrators, workforce liaisons, board chairs, and job centers.

The AI Literacy Framework infographic outlines five foundational content areas: understanding AI principles; exploring AI applications and tools; directing AI effectively with clear prompts; evaluating AI-generated outputs for accuracy and relevance; and using AI responsibly, with a focus on ethics, security, and accountability.

Additionally, the framework identifies seven effective delivery principles: enabling experiential learning through hands-on practice, embedding learning in relevant contexts, building complementary human skills such as judgment and creativity, addressing prerequisites like digital literacy and broadband access, creating pathways for continued learning, preparing enabling roles for managers and counselors, and designing for agility to ensure content and delivery can adapt as AI evolves.

An AI executive estimates that foundational AI skills can be acquired in 6 to 12 months, while proficiency may take 1 to 2 years.

The recommended approach is to integrate AI into every project, focus on AI-native features, design for uncertainty, prioritize user experience, and iterate rapidly as the field evolves.

Another expert highlights that AI literacy should cover machine learning basics, large language model overviews, prompt engineering fundamentals, and responsible AI practices.

Essential programming skills include Python for AI and ML, JavaScript or TypeScript, basic data structures and algorithms, and version control using Git and GitHub.

The AI landscape consists of several layers: agentic AI with memory, planning, tool use, and autonomous execution; generative AI with large language models, transformers, and diffusion models; deep learning with transformers and LSTM; neural networks with perception, CNNs, and RNNs; machine learning with regression, classification, and clustering; and artificial intelligence with reasoning, planning, and expert systems.

A structured roadmap to mastering AI involves starting with simple models such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini; progressing to basic AI agents like Make, Zapier, and n8n; and advancing to agentic AI with tools such as LangChain, CrewAI, and AutoGen.

At each stage, experts recommend building and applying skills in prompts, reasoning, orchestration, and automation.