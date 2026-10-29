University grants AI Exemption to administrator amid campus rollout

Almost a year after the University of Kentucky launched an artificial intelligence initiative to support students, drive innovation, and strengthen research collaboration, CATS AI seems to have hit a roadblock.

Religion News Service reported this week that David Durman, an administrator at the University of Kentucky, has secured an administrative exemption from using artificial intelligence, which he believes would violate his humanist principles.

Multiple outlets have reported that the University of Kentucky's Office of Equal Opportunity approved Durman's request for exemption in September.

As a result, Durman, a research administrator at the University of Kentucky, is not required to use AI tools.

Durman explained to Religion News Service that the intellectual effort involved in addressing situations, performing his work, adhering to his ethics, and interacting with others is essential for his moral development.

He further argued that delegating this effort, regardless of its difficulty, undermines his capacity to act ethically.

Experts emphasize that the University of Kentucky's administrative decision applies specifically to Durman and does not grant a blanket exemption for all employees who object to artificial intelligence.

In November 2025, the University of Kentucky introduced the Commonwealth AI Transdisciplinary Strategy, an initiative of the Advancing Kentucky Together Network.

The CATS AI program serves as a hub and governance framework to coordinate and promote AI activities across the University of Kentucky’s 17 colleges, libraries, research centers, institutes, and academic health care system.

New artificial intelligence platforms, tools, resources, and training will be available to all faculty, staff, and students.

According to the university's website, a task force developed a platform to support current and future AI initiatives across campus.

This platform organizes stakeholders and resources to ensure broad access and responsible adoption.

For employees, AI literacy, training, and tools are intended to enhance creativity and efficiency in daily work.

For students, AI-enabled tools, curated digital assistants, AI agent-builder sandboxes, hackathons, AI-focused courses, and certificate programs are designed to increase support and access to innovation, as outlined in the university-wide strategic AI roadmap.

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