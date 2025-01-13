What is the Future of Personalized Medicine and Genomics in the Age of AI?

Every year, there are over 200 billion online searches related to health. Daily, Google registers more than 70 million health-related searches.

With a global population exceeding 8 billion, there is an immense demand for information and recommendations.

However, many solutions either do not exist or are so costly that they remain out of reach for most people.

During the seminar titled “The Rise of Personalized Medicine: Genomics and Beyond,” held at the recent CES 2025, key topics included breaking down barriers to information access, increasing trust in clinical research and science, and enhancing the credibility of available resources.

The panel discussed precision medicine, emphasizing how technology at CES that focuses on healthcare, wellness, and digital health is enabling a more precise healthcare system that addresses the whole patient.

The panel featured notable experts, including a partner from a global law firm McDermott Will & Emery, the Chief Scientific Officer from Microsoft Health & Life Sciences, the Chief Science Officer from Tempus AI, which wants to reimagine how AI could help doctors, and the Global Head of Research and Development at Sanofi Consumer Healthcare.

For many, precision medicine embodies providing the right treatment to the right patient at the right time.

There is optimism that advancements in data collection and insights, coupled with technological progress, will help to reduce costs. For instance, developing a specific vaccine based on tumor antigens is a remarkable achievement.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to help address the current challenge where organizations are inundated with data but are still seeking deeper insights.

There are already successful examples within the field of precision medicine, especially in oncology, where targeted therapeutics have made strides in aligning genomic alterations with appropriate treatments.

However, the field is still far from realizing the ideal of delivering the right drug to every patient at the right moment, which represents true personalization in medicine.

With the integration of AI, we stand at a pivotal point that could significantly enhance precision medicine.

In the next five to ten years, we may witness substantial improvements in precision medicine, making it accessible to a larger number of patients and changing how all medicine is managed.

On the consumer health front, where companies manage billions of dollars in the over-the-counter (OTC) vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VTC) sector, consumers are seeking precision diagnostics.

Yet, available products are not scalable. While there is a desire for personalized insights, consumers also want customized solutions.

