Career Communications Group Completes AI Teacher Training Materials to Help Maryland Educators Meet New AI Classroom Requirements

Career Communications Group (CCG), a national leader in technical publishing, STEM education, and workforce development, today announced the completion of its comprehensive Teacher AI Training Materials, a new collection of instructional resources designed to help educators confidently integrate artificial intelligence into classroom teaching.

The announcement comes as Maryland takes a leadership role in preparing students for an AI-driven future. The state's recently enacted Artificial Intelligence Ready Schools Act directs the Maryland State Department of Education to develop guidance, expand professional development for educators, establish best practices, and promote AI literacy across K-12 education. The legislation recognizes that artificial intelligence is becoming an essential competency for both educators and students as technology transforms education and the modern workforce.

Career Communications Group's new Teacher AI Training Materials provide practical, classroom-ready content that enables educators to understand, teach, and responsibly use artificial intelligence while fostering critical thinking, digital citizenship, and workforce readiness.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming every sector of our economy, and education must evolve just as rapidly," said Tyrone D. Taborn, Chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group. "Teachers cannot prepare students for tomorrow's careers without the knowledge, confidence, and instructional resources to effectively teach AI today. These materials empower educators to lead the next generation of learning while ensuring students become ethical, informed, and innovative users of artificial intelligence."

Developed for K-12 educators, instructional leaders, school districts, and professional development programs, the Teacher AI Training Materials include:

Foundations of Artificial Intelligence for educators

Classroom lesson plans and instructional activities

Prompt engineering and effective AI classroom applications

AI ethics, bias, privacy, and cybersecurity

Digital citizenship and responsible AI use

Critical thinking and AI literacy

Career exploration in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies

Student engagement strategies aligned with workforce development

The curriculum emphasizes that artificial intelligence should enhance—not replace—effective teaching. Instead, it equips educators with practical tools that increase instructional effectiveness while preparing students for careers in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

For more than four decades, Career Communications Group has been at the forefront of connecting education, industry, government, and communities through technical publishing, STEM education initiatives, and workforce development programs. Through its technical publications, conferences, digital learning platforms, educator initiatives, and STEM City USA ecosystem, CCG has helped expand access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education while creating pathways to high-demand careers.

The completion of the Teacher AI Training Materials represents the next evolution of CCG's mission by providing educators with the resources needed to successfully integrate artificial intelligence into teaching and learning while supporting Maryland's vision for AI-ready schools. Development of these instructional materials was funded in part by the Maryland Department of Labor, reflecting the state's commitment to preparing educators and students with the AI knowledge and workforce skills needed to compete in a rapidly evolving economy. This investment underscores the critical role of educator professional development in ensuring Maryland's students are prepared for future careers shaped by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

"Preparing students for the future begins by preparing their teachers," Taborn added. "By equipping educators with high-quality AI instructional resources, we are strengthening classrooms today while building Maryland's innovation workforce for tomorrow. We are grateful to the Maryland Department of Labor for helping make this important initiative possible through its support of this project."

Educators, school administrators, and education leaders can learn more about the Teacher AI Training Materials and access resources by visiting:

https://ccgmag.com/mpage/training_trainer

About Career Communications Group

Career Communications Group (CCG) is a Baltimore-based communications, technical publishing, STEM education, and workforce development organization dedicated to preparing America's future workforce. Through its technical publications, conferences, digital platforms, educator initiatives, and STEM City USA ecosystem, CCG develops programs that connect education, industry, government, and community partners to advance innovation, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. For more than 40 years, CCG has championed educational excellence and expanded opportunities for students and professionals pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.