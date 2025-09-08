Africa is revolutionizing its landscape through digital transformation

On Oct 9, Nairobi, Kenya will host Africa Rising 2025: where profit, purpose & partnerships meet to unlock Africa’s next growth chapter. This week, International Telecoms Week Africa and the TowerXchange Meetup Africa will discuss the continent's connectivity and digital transformation.

Key topics at Africa's leading digital and connectivity gathering include accelerating connectivity, closing the digital divide, developing AI-ready infrastructure, and exploring new technologies and investment opportunities.

Recently, Nigeria and Cabo Verde announced the launch of the first Digital Africa Corridor, an initiative aimed at strengthening digital, business, and innovation ties between African nations.

Internet access has rapidly grown in Africa, largely due to the development of extensive fiber networks, access to subsea cables, and satellite connectivity. However, statistics indicate that only about 43% of Africans have internet access. In February 2025, the African Union (AU) announced a significant development in the growth of the African Internet Exchange System.

According to the AU, the number of member states with Internet Exchange Points has increased from 18 to 35. This growth has reduced the region's dependence on international transit, which has led to lower costs and increased internet speeds.

The Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa 2020-2030 aims to build on the success of this expansion. Launched by the African Union, this comprehensive plan focuses on integrating technology across Africa’s economy, education, and agriculture.

It provides a crucial framework for economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development through the practical application of modern technology.

The strategy is supported by monitoring and evaluation systems, including a visualization dashboard that enables policymakers to track progress effectively.

According to Supreme Africa Breaking News, the African Union has begun rolling out Africa's own internet, ensuring that every citizen will soon be connected—from Cape Town to Cairo.

In an exclusive report by Takunda Mabika, details are provided on how AfriNet works with existing ISPs, which countries are already live with the service, how African billionaires like Strive Masiyiwa are powering the network, and why AfriNet is focused on digital independence rather than isolation. The report also outlines when users will be automatically connected and what steps to take next.

This marks not just the creation of a new internet, but the beginning of Africa's digital revolution.

To further improve internet access on the continent, partnerships are being formed to achieve the vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.

AfriNet is the original business name of Liquid Intelligent Technologies' network and internet service in Zimbabwe. Founded in 2004 by Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, Liquid Intelligent Technologies (formerly Liquid Telecom) is a leading pan-African digital infrastructure provider.

The company operates Africa's largest independent fiber network and offers a comprehensive range of services, including connectivity, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity, to businesses and governments across the continent.

With over 100,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable, Liquid has established the largest independent fiber network in Africa, including a "Cape to Cairo" terrestrial link.

In addition to its network services, Liquid provides cloud services (public, private, and hybrid), cybersecurity, data center solutions, and managed services.

The company aims to build Africa's digital future by connecting people and offering innovative technology solutions. Liquid Intelligent Technologies has grown significantly through strategic acquisitions, including Neotel in South Africa and several ISPs in various East African countries. The company is part of Cassava Technologies.

Four months ago, Africa launched its first continental space agency to enhance Earth observation and data sharing.

The African Space Agency was established shortly after the dissolution of the U.S. Agency for International Development, which previously funded various programs in Africa, including efforts with NASA and space organizations in developing countries to address climate change.

To help improve measurements and fill data gaps, the African agency has partnered with the European Space Agency to train experts and exchange knowledge in data processing and satellite construction.

Over the next four years, the Africa Broadband Mapping Systems project will implement broadband mapping systems in 11 regulatory authorities across the following countries: Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The Africa-BB-Maps project, which will run from 2025 to 2028, is a collaborative initiative led by the United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and funded by the European Union (EU). Its primary aim is to establish or enhance national broadband mapping systems to identify connectivity gaps, facilitating data-driven policy and investment decisions.

The Africa-BB-Maps project forms part of a larger initiative under the Africa-Europe Digital Regulators Partnership, which seeks to enhance cooperation between the two continents in the realm of digital infrastructure.

By aligning with the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy, the Africa-BB-Maps project contributes to the broader objective of creating a digitally inclusive world where everyone has the opportunity to connect, learn, and innovate.

