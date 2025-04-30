STEM City Baltimore Receives $100,000 Maryland Grant to Bring AI and Metaverse Training to Youth

A groundbreaking investment in the future of digital equity was announced today as STEM City Baltimore, an initiative of STEM City USA, secured a $100,000 grant from the State of Maryland to provide immersive AI and metaverse training for Baltimore youth. The funding represents a pivotal step toward closing the technology divide and preparing the next generation for a digitally driven economy.

Spearheaded by Maryland State Senator Cory McCray (District 45), the grant is more than a financial boost—it’s a strategic alignment with national priorities, including the latest Executive Order from President Trump that champions AI education as a national imperative. At a time when artificial intelligence and immersive technologies are reshaping industries, this initiative ensures that Baltimore’s youth are not just participants but future leaders in the digital economy.

From Digital Divide to Digital Power

At the core of this initiative is a bold vision: to empower underserved communities through access to high-tech learning environments. Using a combination of AI simulations, virtual reality experiences, and blockchain fundamentals, STEM City Baltimore’s program will offer hands-on training in a metaverse-based ecosystem. The learning modules are designed to be experiential, inclusive, and future-focused—preparing youth for high-demand careers in technology, science, and digital entrepreneurship.

“This grant is a major step forward in bridging the digital divide,” said Tyrone Taborn, Founder of STEM City USA and long-time advocate for tech equity. “We are entering an era the world hasn’t seen before—one driven by AI and immersive technology. It is imperative that our youth, especially from underserved communities, are not left behind.”

Taborn emphasized that the initiative goes beyond workforce development. “This is about ownership. It’s about empowerment. We’re giving young people the tools not just to get a job, but to shape the jobs of the future.”

A Visionary Leader in Action

Much of the initiative’s momentum can be attributed to Senator Cory McCray, whose commitment to equitable education and economic advancement continues to redefine leadership in urban policy.

“Our youth deserve every opportunity to thrive in tomorrow’s economy,” said Senator McCray. “By investing in their education today, we are creating a future workforce that is innovative, competitive, and reflective of the diversity that makes Maryland strong.”

Senator McCray’s support reflects a growing recognition among state leaders that emerging technologies must be democratized—starting with accessible education.

Community-Centered Implementation

The rollout of the program will be coordinated with local schools, community centers, and civic organizations, ensuring widespread access and engagement across the city. STEM City Baltimore’s metaverse platform—already known for hosting interactive events, digital career expos, and virtual seminars—will now serve as a training ground for tomorrow’s tech trailblazers.

This program aligns seamlessly with the mission of STEM Life Magazine to make complex technologies relatable and actionable. As Baltimore becomes a national model for AI and metaverse literacy, it reaffirms the city’s role in shaping a future where diversity, inclusion, and innovation go hand-in-hand.