STEM City USA and STEM City Jamaica: Using Technology to Keep Learning Alive and Communities United**

When the hurricane tore through Jamaica just days ago, it did more than damage homes and infrastructure—it interrupted the rhythm of daily life, especially for thousands of students who suddenly found their schools closed and their classrooms gone.

But out of this disruption, a plan is forming—one rooted in innovation, compassion, and community. STEM City USA, a pioneer in virtual learning and digital equity, is now working with partners in Jamaica to launch STEM City Jamaica, an ambitious initiative designed to keep learning alive and to unite communities in the wake of crisis.

“We’ve been here before,” says Tyrone D. Taborn, Founder of STEM City USA and Collin AI GPT. “During the pandemic, we saw how quickly education could be disrupted—and how technology, when used right, could bring people together and keep students engaged. We can’t afford to let another generation fall behind because of circumstances beyond their control.”

A Blueprint for Educational Resilience

The STEM City Jamaica concept is modeled after the proven success of STEM City USA, a 2D digital twin environment that brings together education, health, workforce training, and community life in one safe, interactive virtual space.

Now, in the aftermath of the hurricane, that same technology is being adapted for Jamaica—a nation known for its creativity, resilience, and innovation.

The goal: to create a low-bandwidth virtual education system that ensures continuity of instruction for every student, even in areas where physical infrastructure has been damaged. Using the Collin AI GPT learning engine, teachers and students will be able to interact, attend classes, and receive one-on-one AI tutoring—all from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

This model doesn’t replace schools; it sustains them when classrooms are inaccessible and connects communities when physical spaces are fractured.

Learning Without Walls

Imagine a student in rural St. James, unable to return to her classroom after the storm. Through STEM City Jamaica, she could log in to a virtual school, take her lessons in math and English, and even receive tutoring for her upcoming CSEC exams. Her teacher, displaced but determined, could still lead her class from another parish, using an avatar in a virtual classroom that looks and feels familiar.

That’s the power of the digital twin platform—bringing learning continuity when the world outside is uncertain.

From Crisis Response to Long-Term Vision

The immediate focus is on emergency access—connecting schools, teachers, and students who have been displaced. But the larger vision reaches far beyond recovery.

STEM City Jamaica aims to establish a national model for digital learning that can withstand future disruptions—whether caused by natural disasters, pandemics, or economic instability.

By leveraging AI and low-bandwidth design, this initiative ensures equity in access, empowering students in both urban and rural communities to thrive equally. It also sets the stage for teacher training, STEM mentorship, and the integration of Jamaican culture and history into AI-powered lessons that reflect the nation’s identity.

Technology With Heart

At the center of the platform is Collin AI GPT, an educational intelligence system that provides personalized tutoring, tracks student progress, and helps teachers manage lessons more efficiently. But what makes this system unique is its cultural sensitivity. Lessons can include Jamaican idioms, local examples, and references that make learning relatable.

“AI should not erase identity,” Taborn emphasizes. “It should celebrate it. In Jamaica, that means the AI speaks your language, understands your curriculum, and respects your culture.”

Partnerships That Build Hope

Discussions are now underway with the stakeholders to bring this plan to life. The project team envisions partnerships with the University of the West Indies, HEART/NSTA Trust, and global organizations like UNICEF and UNESCO to expand access and provide devices for students most in need.

The pilot phase will begin as soon as logistics allow, focusing on secondary schools affected by the hurricane. Once operational, the system could reach up to 200,000 students nationwide.

A Call to Action

The early phase of the project is being personally funded by Taborn and supported by a growing network of collaborators and donors. “Please don’t let the cost discourage us,” he says. “We will find the funding once we get the pilot underway. What matters now is that we act.”

This initiative is more than a response to a storm—it’s a testament to the belief that education must never pause and that community can thrive even in digital form.

Building the Future Together

STEM City USA’s expansion into Jamaica marks a defining moment in how nations approach education during crisis. It’s a living example of what happens when vision meets action—when innovation is guided by empathy.

As the world faces increasing climate and technological disruption, STEM City Jamaica could become a global model for resilience: a space where learning, culture, and community remain unbroken, even when everything else feels uncertain.

“Technology isn’t just about machines,” Taborn reflects. “It’s about people. And when people use it to care for one another, that’s when true innovation begins.”

About STEM City USA

Founded by Tyrone D. Taborn, and supported by Beverly Wladkowski, STEM City USA is a metaverse platform designed to advance digital equity, education, and workforce readiness. Built by the Career Communications Group, it provides immersive learning and networking environments for underrepresented communities across the United States.

About STEM City Jamaica

STEM City Jamaica is being developed to ensure educational continuity and digital empowerment in the wake of national crises, creating a blueprint for inclusive learning in the Caribbean and beyond.