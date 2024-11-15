What’s on STEM City USA

Saturday, November 9th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

× Expand Career Communications Group STEM City USA STEM City USA Home

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

BEYA Stars and Stripes Career Day | Education and Discovery World Auditorium

Join us every 2nd Saturday of every month. This program goes beyond academic applications; it also helps students, families, and teachers to focus attention on some of the common issues for college-bound students, college freshmen, and the opportunities available for future advancement.

Sunday, November 10th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

Monday, November 11th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour ProgrammingNASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium

24-Hour ProgrammingStudy, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 - 8:00 am EDT

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 - 10:00 AM EDT

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

Celebrating Veterans' Day with BEYA Stars and Stripes | Tribute Hall 11:00 am - 12:00 pm EDT

Join us as we honor our Veterans' New Life Recovery Show | SC24News 12:00 - 1:00 PM EDT

It's all about mental health. If I think better, I do better!

8th Community Forum on Healthy Aging: Staying Healthy, Strong and Resilient | La Familia Health and Wellness Center 5:00 - 7:00 pm EDT

The Community Forum on Healthy Aging is an annual event where residents, patients, scientists, and healthcare professionals come together for a "real talk" about healthy aging and to share what scientists and clinicians understand so far about living well as we age.

Tuesday, November 12th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | SM Auditorium 24-Hour Programming

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 - 8:00 am EDT

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 - 9:00 am EDT

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 - 10:00 AM EDT

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

CCNA - Saluting Our Heroes | LA Familia Health and Wellness 4:00 - 5:00 pm EDT

A Community Call to Action on Veterans' Mental Health8th Community Forum on Healthy Aging: Staying Healthy, Strong and Resilient | La Familia Health and Wellness Center 5:00 - 7:00 pm EDT

The Community Forum on Healthy Aging is an annual event where residents, patients, scientists, and healthcare professionals come together for a "real talk" about healthy aging and to share what scientists and clinicians understand so far about living well as we age.

We keep it moving with Marsha Jews | SC24News 7:00 - 8:00 pm EDT

Join each week as Marsha Jews talks with exceptional leaders of the DMV community.

Small Business Like a Pro with Andrew Frazier | SC24News 8:00 - 9:00 pm EDT

Join Andrew Frazier as he teaches his audience how to grow revenue, increase profit, and obtain financing.

Wednesday, November 13th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 - 8:00 am EDT

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 - 9:00 am EDT

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

Larry Young Morning Show Podcast | SC24news 10:00 - 11:30 am EDT

New Life Recovery Show | SC24News 12:00 - 1:00 PM EDT

It's all about mental health. If I think better, I do better!

Modern Investment | SC24News 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM EST

Modern Investing The Allison and Marc Podcast | Steward Multicultural SM 5:00 PM-6:00 PM EDT

Thursday, November 14th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

WOC TV | Gooden Auditorium

24-hour WOC TV interviews with awardees, panelists, and sponsors: We want to hear your story! Share with us who, what, and where got you to the success you have today.

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 - 8:00 am EDT

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 - 9:00 am EDT

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

POD TV - Food for Thought | SC24News 12:00 - 12:30 PM EDT

Empowering You Afro News at Noon | SM Auditorium 12:00 - 1:00 pm EDT

Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.

POD TV - Food for Thought | SC24News 1:00 - 1:30 PM EDT

Wall Street Hackers Working Together: How Your Title III Program Can Collaborate with Title VI | LA Familia Health and Wellness 3:00 - 4:00 pm EDT

The Black Business Round Table: Doug Blacksher|SC24 News 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm EDT

WELCOME New listeners and Returning listeners to today's episode of "The Black Business Roundtable!" I am your host Doug Blacksher broadcasting to you LIVE from the city of Diversity Oakland California

Friday, November 15th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium

24-Hour Programming Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

WOC TV | Gooden Auditorium 24-hour WOC TV interviews with awardees, panelists, and sponsors:

We want to hear your story! Share with us who, what, and where got you to the success you have today.T

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 - 8:00 am EDT

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 - 10:00 AM EDT

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

New Life Recovery Show | SC24News 12:00 - 1:00 PM EDT It's all about mental health. If I think better, I do better!