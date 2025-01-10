What’s on STEM City USA | January 2025

STEM City USA offers a variety of programs focused on work, productivity, and relaxation. You can watch educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. Explore God’s divine purpose with Rick Pina, and join Andrew Frazier as he teaches his audience how to grow revenue, increase profits, and secure financing. Host Doni Glover presents news from various cities every morning, including Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore. Join Marsha Jews as she engages with outstanding leaders from Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

BEYA Stars and Stripes Career Day | 12:00 – 1pm EDT https://www.stemcityusa.com/educational-discovery-center-auditorium

Join us every 2nd Saturday of every month Live @12 pm EST. The BEYA Stars and Stripes Career Day, a Career Communications Group (CCG) production, is a digital interactive event that creates memorable moments for attendees. The event is aligned with national and state educational requirements. Presenters will share a prepared interactive presentation for students. Students will have the opportunity to learn about STEM careers and acquire skills that will help them prepare for and get into college. This program goes beyond academic applications; it also helps students, families, and teachers to focus attention on some of the common issues for college-bound students, college freshmen, and the opportunities available for future advancement.

Saturday, January 11th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day on STEM City 24 News (SC24News). In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Sunday, January 12th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

Monday, January 13th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore

New Life Recovery Show | SC24News 12:00 – 1:00 PM EDT SC24News

It's all about mental health. If I think better, I do better!

Tuesday, January 14th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-hour Programming SC24News

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | SM Auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

We keep it moving with Marsha Jews | SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join each week as Marsha Jews talks with exceptional leaders of the DMV community.

Small Business Like a Pro with Andrew Frazier | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join Andrew Frazier as he teaches his audience how to grow revenue, increase profit, and obtain financing.

Wednesday, January 15th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-hour Programming SC24News

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop UpFfitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

New Life Recovery Show | SC24News 12:00 – 1:00 PM EDT SC24News

Modern Investment | SC24News 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM EST SC24News

Modern Investing

The Allison and Marc Podcast | Steward Multicultural SM Steward Auditorium 5:00 PM–6:00 PM EDT

Thursday, January 16th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-hour Programming SC24News

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

POD TV – Food for Thought | SC24News 12:00 – 12:30 PM EDT SC24News

Empowering You

Afro News at Noon | SM auditorium 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT Steward Auditorium

Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.

POD TV – Food for Thought | SC24News 1:00 – 1:30 PM EDT SC24News

Wall Street Hackers

Friday, January 17th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-hour Programming SC24News

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

New Life Recovery Show | SC24News 12:00 – 1:00 PM EDT SC24News

