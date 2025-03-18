Morgan State researchers, faculty and students are expanding the frontiers of knowledge

Morgan State University has announced an expansion of its research partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

According to Morgan State, six federally funded projects awarded this fiscal year, totaling more than $22 million, will build upon Morgan’s contributions to NASA’s Earth Sciences Division through the longstanding Goddard Earth Sciences Technology and Research (GESTAR) II program.

Morgan’s research endeavors will support a range of NASA-led investigations, including data analysis, atmospheric modeling, and technological advancements in aerospace engineering.

The press release states that the cooperative initiative, led by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), with Morgan as the project’s only major partner, initially secured $28 million over three years.

With the current contract renewal, the initiative now stands at $48 million over five years.

This extension ensures continued research contributions to atmospheric and environmental studies, with Morgan employing approximately 50 of GESTAR II’s 150 researchers and providing invaluable investigative analysis and experimentation experience to advanced doctoral candidates and postdoc researchers.

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson said that private and public sector partnerships that support institutions help strengthen the very foundation of America's innovation economy.

Wilson also said Morgan takes that responsibility and investment seriously because they exemplify how higher education and government-industry partnerships can drive discovery and expand opportunity.

Morgan State researchers, faculty and students are not only expanding the frontiers of knowledge but also training professionals who are equipped to make an immediate and lasting impact in numerous fields, including aerospace, engineering and others, Wilson added.

In addition to the existing GESTAR II research, the four new awards comprise grants that were awarded directly to Morgan and conducted by GESTAR II researchers. The newly awarded assignments include: