True or false? Your smartphone camera relies on quantum mechanics. The answer is true! Your camera’s image sensors use quantum mechanics to detect and process light at the photon level, capturing the sharp, vibrant shots you love. Every picture you take is powered by quantum science!

Did you know quantum mechanics powers your sunscreen?

At the quantum level, sunscreen works by letting the smaller energy visible photons (light quanta) through to your skin, but not the larger UV photons.

Yep, these quanta come in different sizes and sunscreen is literally “screening” quanta and blocking the larger ones from causing sunburns. This is how science helps protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

How do LED lights stay cool?

The answer lies in quantum science. Unlike traditional bulbs, LEDs use electroluminescence to emit light. Electrons moving through a semiconductor release energy as photons (light quanta), a process rooted in quantum mechanics.

By minimizing energy wasted as heat, LEDs remain cool to the touch, making them perfect for everything from your phone flashlight to stunning artistic light displays. LEDs aren’t just efficient; they’re a shining example of how quantum technology is shaping our everyday lives.

Test your knowledge on how quantum tech makes a difference in healthcare.

MRI machines rely on quantum mechanics, using the spins of hydrogen atoms to create clear, detailed images that help doctors diagnose and save lives.

Quantum technology is everywhere, driving innovations such as secure communications, medical imaging, and the devices we use daily.

To celebrate the breakthroughs shaping our world and the limitless possibilities ahead, the International Year of Quantum campaign has announced a major global initiative launching on April 28 to honor individuals in the field of quantum science.

The Quantum100 will recognize and support a diverse community of researchers, policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, students, and communicators advancing the field.

April 14 marked World Quantum Day, celebrating quantum science and its impact on technology, computing, and the future. The date was chosen as 4.14 (ħ ≈ 4.14×10⁻¹⁵ eV·s), honoring Planck’s constant—a foundational element of quantum mechanics.

Microsoft is a leading partner in the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology campaign, which is dedicated to raising public awareness about the importance and influence of quantum science and its applications in all aspects of life.

According to the website, the 2025 International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ) recognizes 100 years since the initial development of quantum mechanics.

The 2025 IYQ opening ceremony at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris was an unforgettable celebration of quantum discovery!

From groundbreaking discussions to visionary ideas, the event set the stage for a year focused on advancing quantum science.