THE FUTURE WALKS WITH YOU

What if finding your next job—or dream collaborator—was as easy as walking into a coffee shop? What if hiring the perfect graphic designer, accountant, or gardener happened not through endless scrolling, but by simply driving past their building?

Now, imagine a world where you are discoverable—your interests, goals, and intentions—without ever handing over a résumé or profile picture. Welcome to the future powered by Virtual Intros.

A Transformer in Your Pocket

At its core, Virtual Intros is a privacy-first, AI-powered social transformer. It allows individuals and organizations to connect based on intent, proximity, and shared purpose—without names, faces, or job titles revealed until both parties opt in. You create a digital twin of yourself, powered by what you care about, not just what you do.

Virtual Intros is the brainchild of tech visionary Jair Clarke, former Microsoft Global CTO and now CEO of Laigic. The platform is backed by David Steward, Chairman and Founder of World Wide Technology (WWT), the largest Black-owned company in the U.S. In a joint partnership with Career Communications Group, the platform will be distributed through the STEM City USA technology stack—a digital twin ecosystem designed to close racial and economic gaps in access to opportunity.

“Virtual Intros is more than technology—it’s the future of human infrastructure,” said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group. “It gives people the power to connect with intent, not just by luck.”

Real-Time Connection. Real-World Use.

Let’s say you’re walking through a local park. Unknown to you, someone nearby is searching for a coding mentor for their daughter. If your digital twin says you’re open to mentoring in STEM, ding—you both get notified. The conversation begins on your terms.

Or maybe you just pulled up to a small business with a “Now Hiring” sign. The store owner doesn’t know your résumé, your degrees, or your network. But Virtual Intros knows you’re seeking flexible work in retail. Match made.

And yes—even the gardener scenario applies. Your digital twin can signal your home project needs, while local professionals pass within your digital radius.

BEYA Becomes a Connection Engine

The first national deployment of Virtual Intros is happening at the BEYA STEM Conference, the country’s largest and most inclusive STEM talent gathering. There, the platform will power real-time, relevance-based connection across students, professionals, employers, and innovators.

Here’s how it works:

The moment you physically enter the BEYA Job Fair, recruiters—walking through the same space—can be matched with you instantly. No booths. No scanning résumés. Just real-time awareness of who’s near, who’s aligned, and who’s ready.

And what if you can’t make it to BEYA in person? No problem.

Thanks to geo-fencing, employers using Virtual Intros will be able to connect with you even if you’re up to a mile away from the conference. You could be in your car, in a coffee shop, or across the street—and still become visible to opportunity.

Designed for Inclusion, Not Interruption

Unlike other platforms that bombard you with random connections or force you to perform online, Virtual Intros hides identity until trust is mutual. Names, photos, employers, and social profiles stay private unless both parties choose to reveal them. This empowers confidential job searches, discreet talent scouting, and deeper human alignment.

“Virtual Intros is a game changer,” said Vince Carter. “It opens the door for communities everywhere to connect across work, opportunity, and life—dramatically reducing the time and effort it takes to find your micro-communities.”

It’s not a dating app. It’s not LinkedIn 2.0. It’s the new connective tissue between people, purpose, and proximity.

One Click Away From a Better World

Virtual Intros transforms every street corner, airport, event, and hallway into a discovery zone. Whether you're job-seeking, mentoring, hiring, or simply hoping to meet someone who shares your values—you no longer need an introduction. You just need intention.

In a world craving meaningful connection, Virtual Intros reminds us that the right people are always closer than we think—if we just remove the noise.

Download the app at https://apps.apple.com/tt/app/virtual-intros/id6621269996