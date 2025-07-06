Trailblazing Drone Pilot is Flying High

Earlier this year, Steffanie Rivers was recognized as a top 10 contender in a national competition for entrepreneurs making an impact.

According to a screenshot shared on Instagram, Rivers is an FAA-certified drone pilot who owns a pioneering woman-owned company in Texas.

Rivers is CEO of TCB Drones LLC, an aerial visionary, tech innovator, educational pioneer, and a member of the National Association of Black Women in Construction.

In 2024, she contributed to the national conversation about the challenges faced by Black and Latino airline pilots, who often experience scrutiny when they step onto the flight deck of a commercial airliner. The discussion explored the efforts of professional aviation organizations to address and combat negative stereotypes.

Rivers' tagline is, "Don't just fly for fun—fly for funding. Your drone can pay the bills."

She often shares on social media that, while many people don't see it, it took years to get her dream off the ground, overcoming delays, doubts, and detours.

However, a calling she couldn't ignore led her to become a certified drone pilot.

Rivers notes that drone operators are soaring into a billion-dollar industry. Her company provides aerial inspections, photography, and video services.

A few weeks ago, she encouraged content creators, travel bloggers, and anyone on the move to consider drones as a potential source of income.

Whether for destination weddings, global retreats, or international campaigns, there's a growing demand for stunning aerial footage.

Rivers guides aspiring pilots on how to become the certified drone operators that businesses seek, transforming a hobby into a lucrative hustle.

She is positioning TCBDrones.com to lead the way, ensuring that the next generation won't miss out on opportunities in the billion-dollar drone industry, a field that has historically overlooked minorities.