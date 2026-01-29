Alabama A&M Joins SQC Collaborative as Founding Member

Alabama A&M has joined the Southeastern Quantum Collaborative (SQC), alongside the University of Alabama Huntsville, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Oak Ridge Assoc. Universities, IBM, IonQ, Leidos, and Davidson Technologies. This partnership aims to advance quantum information science and technology across the Southeast.

According to Dr. Zhengtao Deng, dean of the College of Engineering, Technology and Physical Sciences, faculty are actively engaged in quantum research.

As a founding member of SQC, the college will expand research and educational opportunities while preparing students for careers in the rapidly evolving field of quantum computing.

Their work includes studying quantum effects on black hole singularities and radiation, developing new cosmological models, and examining how quantum phenomena affect superconducting qubit performance.

Through its founding membership, Alabama A&M University will contribute faculty expertise, research capacity, and student talent to the collaborative. This will strengthen partnerships that support innovation and expand opportunities for students and researchers in a rapidly growing field.

The press release noted that Alabama A&M University President Daniel K. Wims and UAH President Chuck Karr signed the founding membership agreement in December 2025. This positions Alabama A&M as a key institution shaping the future of quantum research, workforce development, and innovation in the region.

The collaborative leverages the region’s cleared defense infrastructure, advanced missile defense expertise, and strong base of prime contractors to help transition quantum research into practical, field-ready capabilities.

Initial focus areas include quantum sensing, communications and networking, and quantum computation and algorithms. The Southeastern Quantum Collaborative is based in the UAH College of Science and reflects the increasing national and international emphasis on quantum science as a strategic priority.

Organizers cite recent global initiatives, including NATO’s approval of its first quantum strategy, as evidence of the field’s growing importance to security, innovation, and economic competitiveness.