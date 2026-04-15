DigiFlight Showcases Next-Gen Mixed Reality Trainer at AAAA 2026

DigiFlight has 25 years of experience in military aviation and defense technology, currently providing more than 100 instructor pilots and maintainer trainers for Foreign Military Sales programs in over 63 countries.

This week, DigiFlight will debut the Phoenix Mixed Reality Flight Training Device at the Army Aviation Warfighting Summit, hosted by the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) from April 15 to 17 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Phoenix platform will be available for demonstrations, providing Army aviation leaders and industry partners with direct experience of a new approach to immersive Apache pilot training.

With more than 1,200 AH-64 Apache helicopters in service across over a dozen partner nations, demand for advanced, cost-effective pilot training continues to grow.

Training organizations are increasingly adopting simulation to enhance pilot readiness and reduce the costs and limitations of live flight.

The AAAA Summit is an annual event for Army aviation professionals, focused on modernization, operational readiness, and the future of rotary-wing aviation.

Phoenix replicates the operational environment of the AH-64 Apache by integrating mixed-reality technology, high-fidelity cockpit hardware, and advanced simulation software.

This platform delivers realistic pilot and crew training while reducing the costs and logistical challenges of live flight. It features anatomically accurate cockpit geometry, realistic flight controls, and instrument panels, and supports multi-crew mission rehearsal through interconnected trainer units.

The trainer incorporates technology from ACME Worldwide Enterprises, Bihrle Applied Research, Bugeye Technologies powered by JF Taylor, Dell Technologies, AI built on Google Cloud, MVR Simulation, Varjo, and ZedaSoft.

During the Summit, DigiFlight will offer live demonstrations of the Phoenix simulator, allowing attendees to experience the benefits of advanced simulation for pilot readiness and operational training.

Also this week, the Maryland Department of Commerce announced that DigiFlight, Inc.'s Dr. Jazma Parker has been named to the 2026 Security Industry Association (SIA) Women in Security Forum Power 100.

The SIA initiative recognizes 100 women annually whose outstanding accomplishments are breaking barriers and redefining the faces of leadership.

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