IBM Launches Nationwide Recruitment Drive

An IBM recruiting manager recently shared a LinkedIn job post for entry-level positions. Jobs are available in multiple cities, such as Baton Rouge, New York, and Buffalo.

If you are graduating this year or graduated within the past year and are interested in a career in technology, consulting, or business at a global company,

IBM offers several opportunities.

Entry-level roles in the United States include positions in software engineering, data analytics, infrastructure, technology, and consulting.

Job titles include Application Developer - ServiceNow, Data Engineer, Package Specialist in Strategy and Transformation, Associate Package Consultant, Adobe Experience Manager, Application Consultant, Application Developer - Oracle Middleware, and Package Specialist - Strategy and Transformation - Finance.