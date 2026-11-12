Microsoft Outages Disrupt Outlook, Teams and Other Services Worldwide

November 12 saw widespread Microsoft service disruptions. Downdetector, a real-time outage monitoring platform, provided frequent updates to its 155.5K followers, allowing millions to track issues with digital services.

By end of day Thursday, Down detector’s social media reported user problems with Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft 365, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, Google, Gmail, Zoom, Fortnite, Blizzard, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and at one point, OpenAI.

Microsoft outage reports spanned 74 countries and territories within an hour.

Microsoft stated that its Exchange Online incident began the previous afternoon, with Outlook reports rising soon after. At the peak, combined reports for five Microsoft services reached 19,650 per minute, compared to an average of >15 per minute on an average Thursday.

Reports for Microsoft 365, Copilot, Teams, and OneDrive increased more than a hundredfold, while Xbox, GitHub, and LinkedIn saw smaller spikes.

Microsoft confirmed elevated infrastructure load across multiple regions.

On LinkedIn, Dr. Celeste Chamberlain, a cybersecurity and emerging tech policy expert, commented, "I'm going to press 'Sync' one more time... then I'm logging off," adding a smiling emoji but exasperated emoji.

She concluded, "Don't threaten me with a good time #Office365outage."

Thousands reported issues with Microsoft Outlook.

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